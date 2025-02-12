A kindhearted man bought numerous McDonald's meals and personally delivered them to children in hospital wards

In a TikTok video, the generous man, accompanied by a nurse, pushed a trolley filled with meal boxes and juices from one ward to the next

Social media users flooded the comment section praising the man for the selfless act and for dedicating his time to be around the kids

A selfless man warmed hearts after personally delivering McDonald's meals to children in hospital rooms, ensuring each child received a special treat. Instead of simply donating the meals, he took the time to visit each ward, accompanied by a nurse, making meaningful connections along the way.

The touching moment was shared on TikTok by @carewestfoundation, his foundation, and gained widespread attention.

The man visits the hospital with MacDonald's meals

In the video, the man pushes a hospital trolley stacked with McDonald's kiddies meals, carefully distributing them to young patients. As he hands out the food, he engages with the kids, bringing smiles to their faces and lifting their spirits.

SA is touched by the man's kind gesture

Social media users were deeply moved by his generosity, with many praising @carewestfoundation for going the extra mile to brighten the children's day. Some commented on how rare it was to see such acts, while others prayed for him to get more blessings from God.

User @manzima said:

"This is touching bhuti may God bless u 😭."

User @@salukati added:

"God will bless you and your team for this kids, Amen."

Usser @user9165832416617 shared:

"Big up bra father of the nation."

User @Babes commented:

"God will multiply everything that you touch with your hands 🙌🙌❤️."

User @phumza shared:

"Too proud of you my brother God bless you."

User @MirM said:

"Yoh, mara West, this is beautiful 🥹🥹."

