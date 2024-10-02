A video of homeless men showing off sleep pods gifted to them by a man in Johannesburg left the online community touched

The two guys opened the waterproof sleep pods that are meant to protect them from the rain and the cold

Social media users took to the comment section to praise the guy for his thoughtful gesture

Two guys showed off sleep pods gifted to them by a man in Kempton Park. Image: @Kasi Hustlers SA

A Facebook page that promotes growth and positive township content shared a moving video of a man gifting homeless people with sleep pods.

The video gained massive popularity after being shared under the user name @Kasi Hustlers SA, reaching 427K views, 9.9K likes and over 1K comments.

The man displays the sleep pods to the homeless

In the video, the man known as Mr Eloff shows two guys how to open the sleep ponds before saying:

"I made it myself, and I want to make more. I want to give to all of you."

Watch the video below:

The thoughtful gesture leaves Mzansi touched

After seeing the video, the internet community expressed themselves on the feed, thanking the guy for his humble and kind heart.

User @Noah Matlala shared:

"God bless u sir👊, let's hope they won't sell them since the root of the problem, it's drugs most are homeless because of drugs."

User @Zama Shongwe added:

"Thank you sir. Slowly we'll win war against poverty. We just need to be like Meneer over here, love others, think about others, take care of each other then we win."

User @Thabo Wa EL Mothami declared:

"This guy is a national asset. He needs to be protected. Well done Ntate."

User @Muziwamadoda Mgenge commented:

"The government failure creates this homeless people. Good samaritans come up with ideas to help. Its god that led this samiritan to think of helping. God bless you brother🙏."

User @Brian Thato Shomolekae added:

"On behalf of the homeless, thank you, sir."

