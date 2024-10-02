“This Guy Is a National Asset”: Man Gifts the Homeless With Sleep Pods, SA Touched
- A video of homeless men showing off sleep pods gifted to them by a man in Johannesburg left the online community touched
- The two guys opened the waterproof sleep pods that are meant to protect them from the rain and the cold
- Social media users took to the comment section to praise the guy for his thoughtful gesture
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A Facebook page that promotes growth and positive township content shared a moving video of a man gifting homeless people with sleep pods.
The video gained massive popularity after being shared under the user name @Kasi Hustlers SA, reaching 427K views, 9.9K likes and over 1K comments.
The man displays the sleep pods to the homeless
In the video, the man known as Mr Eloff shows two guys how to open the sleep ponds before saying:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"I made it myself, and I want to make more. I want to give to all of you."
Watch the video below:
The thoughtful gesture leaves Mzansi touched
After seeing the video, the internet community expressed themselves on the feed, thanking the guy for his humble and kind heart.
User @Noah Matlala shared:
"God bless u sir👊, let's hope they won't sell them since the root of the problem, it's drugs most are homeless because of drugs."
User @Zama Shongwe added:
"Thank you sir. Slowly we'll win war against poverty. We just need to be like Meneer over here, love others, think about others, take care of each other then we win."
User @Thabo Wa EL Mothami declared:
"This guy is a national asset. He needs to be protected. Well done Ntate."
User @Muziwamadoda Mgenge commented:
"The government failure creates this homeless people. Good samaritans come up with ideas to help. Its god that led this samiritan to think of helping. God bless you brother🙏."
User @Brian Thato Shomolekae added:
"On behalf of the homeless, thank you, sir."
SA humanitarian BI Phakathi warms many hearts after praying for a man and gifting him
In another Briefly News article, South African humanitarian and philanthropist BI Phakathi had a homeless man in tears after praying for him and gifting him with money.
The video touched many social media users who also played for the guy.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za