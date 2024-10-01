A young boy with an arm disability clapped back at a grown-up troll after sharing an uncool comment

The boy responded by sharing a video of himself dancing to prove to the hater that he was capable of doing many things that people with two hands can

Social media users were glad to see the cheerful video, taking time to comment on the distasteful comment by the grown-up

A young boy received praise for how he responded to a troll. Image: @t_afrokid

Source: TikTok

Many online community members were impressed with a young boy's response to a grown man who trolled him online, asking how he would open a bottle of Coke since he only has one arm.

The little man, famous on TikTok for his dance moves, received a lot of love and praise after standing up to the online bully through his handle, @t_afrokid, reaching 16.6M views on his video, 1.4M likes, and 16.6K comments.

The boy's reaction to the man

Responding to the guy who asked who was going to open a Coke bottle for him, @t_afrokid recorded a video dancing before taking a 500 ml Coke bottle, holding it close to his chest, using his disabled hand for support, and opening the cap with the other hand.

Watch the video below:

Social media users come for the troll

After seeing the video, social media users did not take it kindly that a grown man asked a young boy that question, taking some time to show the boy love in the comment section.

User @molli8547 commented:

"Please, this is a kid let's not make fun of him,he may grow up with insecurities let's show him love."

User @brightdior06 said:

"That's a very harsh word, he is a human, please."

User @amisimusa shared:

"You are amazing, may you be rich in everything you young man."

User @ntokozo.yengwa noted:

"🥰I like your confidence don’t let anyone belittle you."

User @ohemaagh84 asked:

"Why should u ask a child this question hmm."

User @sihlemagida detailed:

"A child trying to live a normal life and adults are making sure they ruin his confidence😫."

