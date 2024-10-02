A lady who could not decide what to get between an iPhone, an iPad and a Macbook was gifter all three by her loving boyfriend

The hun shared a message she sent her man telling him that she needed a gadget for her business but could not decide which to get when he asked

Social media users wished for caring boyfriends like the hun's, while some wanted to know what her prayer to God was

A babe showed off the pricey gadgets she got from her man. Image: @cocos_humble_abode

A gorgeous hun had the online community members questioning their lives and wishing for a man like hers after sharing the three gadgets she got from him after informing him she needed an iPad.

The cute video was shared on TikTok under the hun's user name @cocos_humble_abode, attracting 678K views, 97.4K likes, and over 1.7K comments.

Unboxing the three gifts from her man

In the video, the woman starts by stacking all three gadget packets on top of each other before picking a pink iPad, moving to the silver MacBook, and finishing with a pink iPhone 16 that matches her iPad.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi huns wish for caring boyfriends

After seeing the video, many ladies were envious, wishing to to meet men who would spoil them like the hun's boyfriend does. They took to the comment section to express themselves.

User @rappiim thought:

"Maybe it’s because I call him by his name instead of Nunu😔."

User @dikeledi_ramabulaaa commented:

"What prayer do you guys pray, what format? do you stand or kneel when praying so I copy😔?"

User @itsscott25 added:

"I still don’t understand why I was born without my permission."

User @coleenjimmys detailed:

"The treatment I dreamt of growing up 🥹and I’m still dreaming."

User @just_lerat0 asked:

"Where does your boyfriend work, I wanna be like him. But buy for myself."

SA gent surprises her girlfriend with a wig

In another Briefly News article, a loving boyfriend surprised his girlfriend with a shoulder-length bob wig, warming the online community's hearts.

The woman received much praise for showing appreciation in her reaction to her man's beautiful gesture.

