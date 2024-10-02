Man Buys Girlfriend 3 Gadgets After Being Indecisive, SA Envious: “Some People Are Born Lucky”
- A lady who could not decide what to get between an iPhone, an iPad and a Macbook was gifter all three by her loving boyfriend
- The hun shared a message she sent her man telling him that she needed a gadget for her business but could not decide which to get when he asked
- Social media users wished for caring boyfriends like the hun's, while some wanted to know what her prayer to God was
A gorgeous hun had the online community members questioning their lives and wishing for a man like hers after sharing the three gadgets she got from him after informing him she needed an iPad.
The cute video was shared on TikTok under the hun's user name @cocos_humble_abode, attracting 678K views, 97.4K likes, and over 1.7K comments.
Unboxing the three gifts from her man
In the video, the woman starts by stacking all three gadget packets on top of each other before picking a pink iPad, moving to the silver MacBook, and finishing with a pink iPhone 16 that matches her iPad.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi huns wish for caring boyfriends
After seeing the video, many ladies were envious, wishing to to meet men who would spoil them like the hun's boyfriend does. They took to the comment section to express themselves.
User @rappiim thought:
"Maybe it’s because I call him by his name instead of Nunu😔."
User @dikeledi_ramabulaaa commented:
"What prayer do you guys pray, what format? do you stand or kneel when praying so I copy😔?"
User @itsscott25 added:
"I still don’t understand why I was born without my permission."
User @coleenjimmys detailed:
"The treatment I dreamt of growing up 🥹and I’m still dreaming."
User @just_lerat0 asked:
"Where does your boyfriend work, I wanna be like him. But buy for myself."
