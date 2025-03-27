A young lady in Cape Town got candid about losing her job, which touched many people online

The hun also revealed that she was retrenched because she refused to relocate, and she shared why she did not want to move

South Africans reacted as they took to the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the lady's story

A young lady from Cape Town took to social media to share her emotional journey after being retrenched from her job for refusing to relocate.

A lady in Cape Town shared her emotional story of retrenchment after refusing to relocate. Image: @amber.penny

Woman vents after retrenchment for refusing to move

The hun who goes by TikTok handle @amber.penny detailed how she had been given an ultimatum by her employer.

She stated how she had received an email informing her that she needed to relocate to where the head office was. @amber.penny stressed how it was not the place where she was willing to relocate to which led to her retrenchment.

Now, she is in search of a new job. The young lady also revealed that at her previous workplace where she got retrenched, she had the luxury of having a car allowance but had proceeded to buy a new car.

"I’ve got bills to pay... I am panicking, but I thought I should document the process of my job search, interviews, and stuff, because I know there are so many people out there who are in the same position as me and are probably also freaking out, said @amber.penny in the video.

The lady also shared how it was her first time getting let go from a job as she was always the one who would quit to join another company. The 25-year-old expressed that she has a diploma in marketing as worked as a marketing manager.

She also mentions in a separate video that she worked and studied full-time for her bachelor's degree.

While taking to TikTok, the young woman expressed how she felt about her situation by simply saying:

"Ya girl is holding back tears right now."

Take a look at the video below:

SA rallies around the woman

The online community was touched by the young lady's story as they took to the comments section to show love and support, while some advised her on how to go about the situation.

User said:

"You must take it to the CCMA. They can't retrench you because you refused to relocate, and they have to prove why they retrenching you and that there isn't work or a place for you in the company."

Cape Town Guy added:

"Was it a legal retrenchment? Are they paying you out a few months of salary? They can't just retrench you. They will most likely need to pay you out. Also, you can claim from the UIF too."

Jose Jorge wrote:

"It's retrenchment if they made you a reasonable offer which you refused- So it's one week's pay for every full year completed."

Mandy Forbes was ready to help:

"Hey, you can email me your CV. I work in Century City, and I could pass your CV onto our HR department."

Masteryeet99 suggested:

"This is why you should speak to your financial advisor about retrenchment cover."

A woman in Cape Town shared her emotional retrenchment story after refusing to relocate. Image: @amber.penny

