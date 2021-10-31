Bi Phakathi Makes Homeless Man Cry with Heartfelt Prayer and Generous Gift

BI Phakathi, South Africa's 'faceless' philanthropist has struck again and helped a homeless man

A simple prayer brought tears to the desperate man's eyes; he was shocked that someone actually cared

BI proceeded to give him hundreds of rands and told him to take care of himself and his dog

BI Phakathi came across of homeless man called Barry and saw that he needed help. He gave him some water for himself and his dog.

BI prayed with Barry who then broke down in tears, BI asked if he would promise to stop smoking and proceeded to give him hundreds of rand.

Bi Phakathi made a homeless man cry simply by showing that he cared. Photo credit: @BI Phakathi

Barry was moved even further by this act of kindness, he revealed that his last R20 had been stolen by robbers.

BI told him to go to a shelter and look after himself and his dog. Barry revealed that the shelter would not let him take his dog in.

The video posted on BI's Facebook page had over 500k views and over 1 600 comments at the time of writing.

Social media users loved the touching video

FairyandRobert Tomsic:

"Such a sad situation.This man has some deep depression within him."

Evelyn Rosie Gagnon:

"I pray for that man that he will take better care of himself and his dog, it is soooooo sad to see people that don't have a home and food and some family or friends that he can be close to, god protect him and the person that prayed for him !! ❤❤❤❤."

Jameela Ross:

"God hears every child call yes he gave up hope and he gave up believing in God until this day he knows is a God now God sent that man to him and he knows it now gives glory to God God is good all the time Praise Him."

Amon Kawin:

"Everything you do and help them has touched me very much. My tears flowed with them. May you represent God to help the homeless for a long, long time. Love you brother ."

Philanthropist BI Phakathi serves food to homeless on Cape Town streets, gifts volunteer R20 000

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South Africa's 'faceless' philanthropist, BI Phakati, has once again spread kindness and generosity to those who need it the most. He recently shared a video of himself and other volunteers serving food to the homeless in Cape Town.

In an Instagram post, he said:

"Serving the homeless in Cape Town with fresh food with @mrcashtime and @capitecbank to support The Service Dining Rooms team led by sister Karen who does this work daily for the homeless. She is our hero and her fantastic team #makeadifference."

