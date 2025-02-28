“We Are the Affies”: Pretoria-Based High School Shows Their Bella Ciao War Cry

Students from the all-girls school Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria showed off their war cry in a TikTok video shared by the rugby team Blue Bulls

The Pretoria-based high school is the sister school of Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool for boys and educates roughly 1 200 students

A few members of the online community rushed to the comment section to share how they enjoyed the chant, which was a twist on the song Bella Ciao

Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria students shared their version of a war cry. Images: @blue_bulls_official

Source: TikTok

Many high schools around South Africa have gained internet fame after sharing videos of their war cries and inter-school flashes, even making international news or reaching the cell phone screens of celebrities.

An all-girls high school garnered hundreds of thousands of views when they shared their attempt to make a successful war cry.

Girls showing their team spirit

The Blue Bulls' TikTok account uploaded a video on the social media platform showing students from Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria putting a spin on the song Bella Ciao.

Known as Affies, the high school learners sang:

"We are the Affies. We bring the fire. Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao."

Take a look at their performance in the TikTok video below:

More about Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria

According to its website, Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria is the sister school of Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool, which is a learning institution for boys.

The all-girls high school, based in the heart of the Jacaranda City, educates roughly 1 200 students and offers hostel accommodation for 270 girls from all over the country and as far as Namibia.

Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria believes in empowering its students. Image: @affiemeisies_1920

Source: Instagram

The school states that it is firmly anchored in history and traditions that are over 100 years old.

"On this foundation, we are building a generation of women who can step into the future with self-confidence and humility."

SA shares thoughts about the war cry

A few local members of the online community made their way to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about the girls' chant. Some also showed their allegiance to other schools that have posted their war cries before.

@leebautlwanye, who adored the attire, wrote in the comment section:

"The dresses are so cute."

@vern108naidoo told the online community:

"I love these schools and how they can keep a sing-along going."

@user1956811687136 adored the video and shared with the public:

"The most beautiful sight on TikTok! Absolutely amazing."

@sjferreira14 added in the comments:

"It's still not as hype as Grey College."

@d_j_1231 also showed app users their allegiance, writing:

"Kempton's spirit was better."

