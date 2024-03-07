Northwood all-boys school made it to internationally recognised rapper's radar, Drake

The pupils are known for bringing it down with their warcries during sports events, they sang Drake's Nonstop

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the boys for their unity

Drake was impressed by Durban's Northwood pupils' performance of his song, Nonstop. Images: @_jz._photography/ TikTok, @Prince Williams/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Durban's Northwood boys' school brought the heat with their warcry songs. They even impressed internationally recognised artists like Drake.

The boys' school is known for being big on sports. During matches, pupils show up and show off with their warcry bops. In one of their games, they did nothing different from bringing the heat.

However, this time, they caught Drake's attention, who posted them on his Instagram stories. The pupils were singing one of his hits, Nonstop.

Drake post Northwood boys warcries

Watch the video below:

Social media users proud of the Northwood boys

South African online users were impressed that the hip-hop artist recognised the school, and many wanted to take their kids there.

@Lisle Thatcher commented:

"Goosebumps. These kids are South Africa’s future. United together ."

@Jazz stanned:

"TRANSFORMATION!!!!!!! "

@pumpkin gushed:

"The kinda united nation Mandela wanted to see home sweet home phambili Mzansi."

@Cheeky Goose applauded:

"Bravo!!!! ❤"

@dijonne du preez adored:

"Love this for us."

@nita suggested:

"Drake should come to S.A and let the Boyz perform this at his concert."

@Melz35 felt proud:

"This proves South Africa is capable of anything few days ago tyla came back with a Grammy I mean what more.great work boys."

@HereWeGoAgain loved:

"It is absolutely amazing what one can achieve if you put all your differences and greed aside and just work together to achieve something great... well done to this generation of youth."

Pupils perform Shosholoza in support of Bokke

In another story, Briefly News reported about Northwood School pupils belting out "Shosholoza" is support of Springboks.

In a TikTok video, the pupils banded together to sing and celebrate the Bokke as they competed in the Rugby World Cup last year. The clip showed the pupils putting on a stellar performance as they performed Shosholoza, a popular Nguni song sung by the mixed tribes of gold miners in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News