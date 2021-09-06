Drake had South African producer Tresor working on his new album, a truly proud moment for the people of Mzansi

Tresor took to social media to try and put into words how grateful he is for this opportunity and what it means to him

Fans and fellow celebs, including DJ Black Coffee, took to the comment section to commend Tresor on this lit deal

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

US rapper Drake turned to a South African producer to work on his new album. Internationally recognised singer, songwriter, producer and multi-award-winning musician, Tresor was the chosen one.

Drake recruits SA producer to work on ‘Certified Lover Boy’. Tresor has been recruited to work on Drake’s latest album Certified Lover Boy. Image: @tresorofficial and @champagnepapi.

Source: Instagram

Drake had Tresor working on his lit new album titled Certified Lover Boy. This is huge for Mzansi as Drake is no small name.

Taking to social media to express his gratitude, Tresor announced the news, expressing what an absolute dream come true this is, reported SAHipHopMag. Working with Drake is monumental!

Tresor posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Hey Africa, TRESOR is on Certified Lover Boy. Truly honoured to have been invited to write and produce new music with my brother @Drake Owl for his new album Certified Lover Boy #CLB Drake feat. @temsbaby Brain✍ Thank you for making a room for me and for your kindness.”

Seeing the big news, fans took to the comment section to praise Tresor over his big deal. Seeing one of our own bag a deal like this is truly a proud moment not only for Mzansi, but Africa as a whole.

DJ Black Coffee even reached out to congratulate Tresor:

@itsyourboiblxck commented:

“I knew fountains had an African touch big ups king. You not stopping here, you still moving. Make yourself proud ”

@Shaniehunie was shook:

“Whatttt?????? Congrats ❤”

@ICE_TALI said:

@Maphelo10 is proud:

"Album on repeat": Black Coffee reacts as Drake drops Certified Lover Boy

Drake finally released his highly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy. The rapper had created a huge wave of hype ahead of the release. Now that the album has finally landed, fans took to the internet to react to the album, reported Briefly News.

Black Coffee reacted to the release of the with a post on social media simply captioned:

"Album on repeat."

Critics have said that the album lacks variety and brings nothing new but they believed that fans would love it nevertheless.

@FunGuyBurner:

"Kendrick now that Drake, Kanye, and J Cole have all dropped their albums #CertifiedLoverBoy."

@jaubreyYT:

"Drake? More like give me a BREAK from this garbage music and let me listen to Donda again."

@GoeyRocks:

"I tried listening to Drake’s new album but after like 2 songs I quit and went back to @halsey ‘s new album. I can’t get enough of it!!! #IfICantHaveLoveIWantPower."

Source: Briefly.co.za