“Album on Repeat”: Black Coffee Reacts as Drake Drops Certified Lover Boy

Drake has finally released his latest album, the highly anticipated Certified Lover Boy has received subdued reviews from critics

However, those same critics said that fans would love the album and for the most part that seems the case

South African international artist Black Coffee posted on social media that he would have the album on repeat

Drake has finally released his highly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy. The rapper had created a huge wave of hype ahead of the release.

Now that the album has finally landed, fans took to the internet to react to the album.

Drake dropped his new album and social media users reacted to the release. Photo credit: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU, Copyright 2019 NBAE

Black Coffee reacted to the release of the with a post on social media simply captioned:

"Album on repeat."

Critics have said that the album lacks variety and brings nothing new but they believed that fans would love it nevertheless.

Social media users took to the internet to react to the album

@FunGuyBurner:

"Kendrick now that Drake, Kanye, and J Cole have all dropped their albums #CertifiedLoverBoy."

@jaubreyYT:

"Drake? More like give me a BREAK from this garbage music and let me listen to Donda again."

@GoeyRocks:

"I tried listening to Drake’s new album but after like 2 songs I quit and went back to @halsey ‘s new album. I can’t get enough of it!!! #IfICantHaveLoveIWantPower."

@Gerryboy90:

“This script feels familiar, but fans will love it” this! His fans don’t challenge him enough and they keep eating up whatever he’s serving, so why should he be inspired to get better?"

