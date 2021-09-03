AKA Copies Drake Billboard to Announce New Single, Gets Dragged

Mzansi rapper AKA recently dropped a new song with Costa Titch and he decided to have fun with the marketing

Jumping on Drake's billboard trend, AKA photoshopped a billboard, making an announcement about the song's release date

The fun gesture was, unfortunately, not well-received by social media users and the rapper was dragged

AKA recently took to social media to share a photoshopped billboard announcing his new single. The rapper copied Drake’s marketing gimmick which saw him place billboards across the world announcing who was featured on his newly-released Certified Lover Boy album.

Taking to Twitter, AKA posted:

The post did not go down too well especially among Drake fans. Others used the opportunity to remind AKA that they had not forgotten about the allegations on the events that resulted in the tragic passing of Nelli Tembe.

Mzansi reacts to AKA’s billboard gimmick

Mzansi social media users were divided in their opinions over the billboard. While some were amused, other Drake fans were not impressed.

“Be shy sometimes. We also haven't forgotten.”

“This is why South Africa is at the top and bottom simultaneously.”

“This is really embarrassing.”

“Nobody cares.”

“Can't wait, you’re my all time favorite artist. We share alot in common, hope we meet 1day, but I can't rap.”

AKA remembers Nelli Tembe 4 months after her passing

Just last month, AKA commemorated 4 months since the passing of his fiancée Nelli Tembe.

Briefly News reported that Tembe passed away over four months ago after falling from their hotel room in Cape Town.

Pouring his heart out on social media, the rapper said:

“4 months to this day. … it never goes away. Every day I pray for her, myself and our families. I will never be the same person I was … but I will do the best I can with the gift and opportunity of life that I still have left. Thank You to everyone who has stuck by me and our respective families … you know who you are.”

