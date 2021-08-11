AKA Remembers Nelli Tembe 4 Months After Her Passing: “I Will Never Be the Same”

South African rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes took to social media to pay tribute to his late fiancée as it has been four months since her passing

Sharing a sweet picture of the two of them in happier days, AKA revealed that he thought about her every single day

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section and showered him with messages of love, comfort and support

AKA took to social media to remember his late fiancée Anele ‘Nelli’ Tembe. Tembe passed away four months ago after falling from their hotel room in Cape Town.

Pouring his heart out on social media, the rapper said:

“4 months to this day. … it never goes away. Every day I pray for her, myself and our families. I will never be the same person I was … but I will do the best I can with the gift and opportunity of life that I still have left. Thank You to everyone who has stuck by me and our respective families … you know who you are.”

Social media users showed love to the rapper:

@laylizzy said:

"Love my Brother stay strong."

@dalu_musa_ said:

"It doesn't go away Bro. we live with the fact that they are no longer be with us. HOPING that when they get a sneak preview of how we doing they can be happy knowing we are happy as well. This is not the first time AKA has used his Instagram page to talk about Tembe."

@nolie_klaas93 said:

"May God continue to give you strength bhut and her soul continue to rest well."

AKA remembers Nelli Tembe on Father's Day

Briefly News reported that South African rapper AKA took to social media to pen a heartfelt tribute to his late fiancée Nelli Tembe. The rapper opened up about how he was struggling to come to terms with her passing and Father's Day was a particularly difficult day for him.

He shared the last picture he took of her and said that was how he chose to remember her. AKA also expressed that he prayed for her family, who were also feeling the immense loss.

"Father's Day was very difficult for me. Difficult because as much as I have lost you, as a father I cannot even imagine what it feels like to lose a child, especially someone as amazing as you. This is the last picture I took of you, and this is how I choose to remember you. I pray for your family every single day, as I do for mine. We miss you so much Anele. So so much. Everything reminds me of you."

