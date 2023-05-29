Westville Boys School never fails to give a performance at rugby games, and two medics were loving it

They shared a video of the paramedics dancing to their cheers on their official TikTok page

People made it clear in the comments that boy's schools are where it is at when it comes to brotherhood

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Westville Boys School dropped a video showing how their war cries at a recent rugby game had the paramedics grooving on the sideline.

They shared a video of the paramedics dancing to their cheers on their official TikTok page. Image: TikTok / @westvilleboys

Source: TikTok

There is just something about boys' schools when it comes to support; it hits differently. This video is a prime example of that brotherhood and unwavering support.

KZN boys' school has paramedics dancing to war cries

Westville Boys School's official TikTok page shared a video showing the paramedics reliving their school days, dancing to the boys' awesome war cries. The two men were there for the rivalry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

We can’t even blame them, though, it was lit out there! Take a look:

Mzansi is here for the sauce these young men were serving

Yes, the brotherhood in this school is electrifying! People flooded the comments, commending the boys on the inspiring cheers and comradery.

Read some of the hype:

KKRarethebest said:

“The vibes were there.”

Abby said:

“I don't blame them.”

not checking inbox until 2025 said:

“I was at this game, and it was fire.”

Litigator Alligator said:

“Imagine these meds attending to a broken leg like ”

Z is for Fart Noise the Castle said:

“Sometimes I just want to go to a boys’ school undercover, and I believe I can pull it off.”

School boys drop fire TikTok dance video, have Mzansi cheering for the white kid with lit moves: "can'tMlungu ate"

In other news, Briefly News reported that school kids are dropping some of the hottest dance videos on TikTok. These two boys' slick moves had Mzansi screaming in the comment section.

The social media dance revolution has taken over. People love watching kids bust moves that they can't even do as adults.

TikTok user and high school student @deovanicloete shared a video of himself and a friend dancing in their school uniform. Their confidence is contagious, and their moves are next level!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News