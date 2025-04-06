Big Brother South Africa winner Sweet Guluva, real name Akhonamathemba Mbele, was recently welcomed back by residents in his home in KZN

BBMzansi' s Sweet Guluva once again put his dazzling personality on display, which delighted fans

Sweet Guluva looked like he was having a blast in videos, and he responded to questions about his girlfriend, Ashley Ogle, who was a housemate on BBMzansi

Sweet Guluva finally made it back to Nquthu after appearing on BBMzansi. Viewers of the reality show voted for Sweet Guluva to win R2 million.

In celebration of his victory on Big Brother, Sweet Guluva headed to his home in Nquthu. Sweet Guluva went viral with videos of him dancing and talking about his relationship with Ashley Ogle.

Sweet Guluva slays at KZN homecoming

Sweet Guluva was in a jovial mood while celebrating his homecoming on 5 April in Nquthu. In one clip shared by @Ohemaa_akyaa89, he jumped amid an energetic dance routine. Watch the video of Guluva dancing below:

Sweet Guluva debunks Ashley Ogle breakup rumours

Fans were also speculating that he and Ashley broke up because she was not attending his KZN homecoming. In a video by @theeazanian, an MC asked Sweet Guluva, "Where is Ash?" and he responded, saying "Ukhona [She's around]." and the crowd erupted in cheers. Watch the moment Sweet Guluva spoke about Ashley below:

Sweet Guluva's mom attends KZN homecoming

Loyal fans of Sweet Guluva posted pictures they took after meeting him. People were also delighted to see Sweet Guluva's mother, who attended the homecoming event. Netizens gushed over how good-looking Sweet Guluva and his mom are.

SA loves Sweet Guluva

Sweet Guluva has amassed a massive fan base after appearing on Big Brother. Even after winning millions, many fans were still eager to donate more money to Sweet Guluva. Read people's comments below:

@bello_mosun was chuffed:

"He sure is fun to watch. He radiates such a humbling and warm aura."

@damprane added:

"It was only Michael Jackson who could pull crowd like this, he is indeed Ubuthi Jackson ❤️"

@Ruthnwonye1 commented:

"Guluva is a comedian you can tell me otherwise. He is very funny 😄"

@WendySombo said:

"I'm sure he is a problem at family events this one 😂🤣😂 it's how he's mother is always laughing for me ❤️"

@BeyouEssence was delighted about Sweet Guluva and Ashley:

"Hope nobody will say he doesn’t claim her again. And I feel this is more respectful if you ask me."

@Dorcas301837531 gushed:

"As you celebrate this one line he said, just as you celebrated the I will choose you". Remember she hasn't posted a thing since morning for her fans so he can have his moment."

Sweet Guluva's mom proudly speaks on his wins

Briefly News previously reported that the power of manifestation worked in Sweet Guluva's favour. The Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner is doing interview runs, and his mother joined him.

Aspiring actor Sweet Guluva manifested being a millionaire in his early 20s. This was revealed during a radio interview on 947.

The radio presenter said, "You told your mother you wanted to be a millionaire at 21, and she never believed you. And now you have done it."

