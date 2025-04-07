South African rapper and record label owner Big Zulu recently marked another year around the sun

The hip hop rapper shared on social media that he had turned 39 on Monday, 7 April 2025

Many netizens flooded the comment section, celebrating Big Zulu's birthday in style

Big Zulu celebrated his birthday on 7 April 2025. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African hip hop rapper and record label owner Big Zulu recently marked another year around the sun.

Earlier on, the Mali Eningi hitmaker shared on his Instagram page that he was turning 39 on Monday, 7 April 2025. Big Zulu posted a picture of himself on his special day and paired it with a heartfelt message.

"Baba ngiyabonga ngakho konke ongenzela kona — ukungi khusela, ungivikele, ungiphe amandla nala ngikhathala khona, ungikhanyisele endleleni zobumnyama. Ngila ngikhona ngenxa yakho. Ngiyabonga Nkanyezi yam, kini bogogo, kini bomkhulu, kuwe Baba, ngiyabonga ukunginika impilo. Happy Birthday to me."

See the post below:

Mzansi celebrates Big Zulu's birthday

Many netizens celebrated the star's birthday in style as they flooded the comment section with sweet birthday messages. Here's what they had to say below:

its_ur_boi_ngizimann wrote:

"Happy birthday qhawe lakithi uthand lunye bhuti. Continue doing great things in music and make yourself happy."

_zulugoddess_ said:

"Happy birthday to our big Zulu. May God continue his divine work on you. Keep giving us the best music."

mntezira responded:

"Happy birthday to you nkabi, more blessings and more life."

bongii_leo replied:

"Happiest birthday sir, 'the Lord bless you and keep you, the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you.' Numbers 6:24-25."

Big Zulu and Emtee celebrate new song's success

Meanwhile, the Imali Eningi hitmaker and Big Hustla set aside their differences after years of beefing. To seal the deal that they had made peace, the duo hopped into the studio and cooked Abazazi Bafunani, which has had the streets on lock since its release on Friday, 7 March 2025.

Big Zulu took to his official X account on Wednesday, 12 March, and celebrated the success of his collaboration with Emtee. He revealed that the Abazazi Bafunani music video had hit one million views five days after its release. The Inkabi Records boss also revealed that the single is number one on the trending list in South Africa on YouTube.

Emtee sells out 1-man show at Emperors Palace

Also, Emtee celebrated another career milestone after selling out his one-man show in Johannesburg in celebration of his decade-long music career.

The Roll Up rapper brought together some of South Africa's biggest artists who came to the event at The Emperors Palace in Kempton Park. A-Reece made an appearance at the show, celebrating a decade of Emtee.

The Pearl Thusi hitmaker also brought out Big Zulu since they squashed their beef. The duo performed their new collaboration to mixed reactions online.

Big Zulu cheating rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Big Zulu was allegedly cheating on his baby mama, Bulie Nazo, with DJ Tshupi Ramelz.

Social media users reacted with mixed feelings, noting a trend of South African celebrities being exposed for cheating in October, including Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small.

