Big Zulu and Emtee are celebrating the success of their new song 'Abazazi Bafunani'. Image: bigzulu_sa

Yasss! Big Zulu and Emtee are already reaping the rewards of squashing their beef, and we are here for it. Big Zulu is on cloud nine over the success of his collaboration with Emtee, Abazazi Bafunani, popularly known as 21 Questions.

Big Zulu and Emtee celebrate new song's success

The Imali Eningi hitmaker and Big Hustla set aside their differences after years of beefing. To seal the deal that they had really made peace, the duo hopped into the studio and cooked Abazazi Bafunani, which has had the streets on lock since its release on Friday, 7 March 2025.

Big Zulu took to his official X account on Wednesday, 12 March, and celebrated the success of his collaboration with Emtee. He revealed that the Abazazi Bafunani music video had hit one million views five days after its release. The Inkabi Records boss also revealed that the single is number one on the trending list in South Africa on YouTube.

He expressed gratitude to his fans for their overwhelming support in a post, saying:

“Nkabi Nation siyabonga kakhulu 1 MILLION VIEWS in 5 Days👏🏿still trending number 1👏🏿Siyabonga kakhulu uthando lunye 👏🏿Abazazi bafunani ❤️iNkabi🐂ne Goat🐐= iNyama eningi🍖”

Fans praise Big Zulu and Emtee's new song Abazazi Bafunani

In the comments, fans also celebrated the success of Abazazi Bafunani. Several netizens praised Big Zulu and Emtee for squashing their beef and blessing them with a smash hit. Here’s what netizens had to say:

@STheposterboy replied:

“It’s a banger 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Respect to you for squashing beef with The Goat🙌🏿👊🏿👊🏿”

@MbanjwaMbuso96 joked:

“😂😂😂😂 Let's be honest... Uyawathenga ama views lomjita.”

@mtambo_zandile complimented:

“Your swag guys👌👌💯💯”

@Lucy_man10 suggested:

“Okusho ukuthi ne feature ya Duncan iyeza.”

@Mreiks16 remarked:

“This is a hit 🔥”

@AyandaMbatha4 said:

“Siyayithanda lengoma 😊🙌”

Emtee sells out 1-man show at Emperors Palace

Meanwhile, Emtee celebrated another career milestone after selling out his one-man show in Johannesburg in celebration of his decade-long music career.

Emtee celebrated a decade in the music industry with a sold-out one man show. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

The Roll Up rapper brought together some of South Africa's biggest artists who came to the event at The Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

A-Reece made an appearance at the show, celebrating a decade of Emtee. The Pearl Thusi hitmaker also brought out Big Zulu since they squashed their beef. The duo performed their new collaboration to mixed reactions online.

SA gives Sjava his flowers for supporting Emtee

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that music fans gave Sjava his flowers for supporting Emtee at his one man show.

At his Da Big Hustla One Man Show, Emtee brought out some of the big names in the music industry, including his friends Sjava and Saudi.

