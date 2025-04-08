Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva is taking over social media timelines after fans initiated a dance challenge in his honour

The dance challenge was inspired by Sweet Guluva's now-viral TikTok video where he was dancing to a Kabza De Small smash hit

Sweet Guluva fans flooded the comments section with praise for the reality TV star and the dance challenge

The Sweet Guluva dance challenge has taken over the internet.

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva continues to dominate social media after his fans initiated a dance challenge in his honour. Sweet Guluva’s supporters previously took over the internet in the final week of Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition, much to the annoyance of certain celebrities.

Fans initiate Sweet Guluva dance challenge

Now, fans of the reality TV star are taking over the internet again with the Sweet Guluva dance challenge. Fans are imitating Sweet Guluva’s moves in a now viral TikTok video. In the original video, the reality TV star, born Akhonamathemba Mbele, flawlessly dances to Kabza De Small and Stakev’s hit Kwenzenjani before an interview.

Now, fans across South Africa are taking on the Sweet Guluva dance challenge. A social media user @nomvelo_thusi shared a video of a fan doing the dance challenge on X. In the caption, the social media user praised the dance challenge. The post was captioned:

“U see this dance challenge is doing things that need to be done 🔥🔥🔥”

Watch the videos below:

Fans react to the Sweet Guluva dance challenge

Netizens flooded the comments with praise for Sweet Guluva and the other fans partaking in the dance challenge.

Here are some of the comments:

@thandekaMazie explained:

“I said it yesterday, and that video on 7.3 million. I said that dance challenge will get it to 10 million by the end of this week🤣”

@phronewa gushed:

“He is a trendsetter 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@ThickMadame916 highlighted:

“Sweet Gs and lovers of Sweet Guluva, it looks like we have a dance challenge on TikTok 😂”

@ElizabethN32072 asked:

“Who else got a trending dance? Mmm, never.”

@MansaSidonia replied:

“Him alone 👑”

Fans reacted to the Sweet Guluva dance challenge.

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo endorses Sweet Guluva

Given the trending dance challenge, one would be tempted to conclude that renowned media personality Sizwe Dhlomo’s prediction about Sweet Guluva was on the money.

The Kaya FM presenter had nothing but praise for the Big Brother Mzansi winner.

Responding to a video of Sweet Guluva dancing to Kabza De Small and Stakev’s Kwenzenjani, Sizwe Dhlomo took to his X account and endorsed the reality TV star. Sizwe made a bold declaration that Sweet Guluva will be a superstar. He wrote:

“This guy is going to be a superstar!”

Sweet Guluva's bahaviour sparks suspicion

Not everyong is amused by Sweet Guluva's antics. As reported by Briefly News, Sweet Guluva's reaction when he received a car raised eyebrows among some South African men.

Sweet Guluva was left speechless when L-Tido and Motus Menlyn surprised him with a brand-new set of wheels. The KwaZulu-Natal native received a Hyundai as a gift, and during the handover ceremony, he did something that a section of Mzansi found peculiar.

