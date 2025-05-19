Social media has been buzzing as an unreleased song of the late vocalist, Yallunder, goes viral

An online user shared a video of Kelvin Momo previewing an unreleased song he did with the singer who passed away early this year

Many netizens were emotional after listening to the unreleased song, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Death really robbed South Africans of a very talented young vocalist we've ever had in history.

Recently, social media was abuzz after hearing the unreleased song of Kelvin Momo and the late singer Yolanda 'Yallunder' Nyembezi, who passed away in March 2025 at the age of 30.

An online user @_ShaunKeyz posted a clip of Kelvin Momo previewing the unreleased song he did with the late singer on their X (formerly Twitter) page, which left many netizens emotional.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to the unreleased song

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others reflected on how amazing Yallunder was and they wished Kelvin Momo could release the song so they can listen to her voice one last time.

See some of the comments below:

@pitirosi_R said:

"The heartbeat on the track."

@frvrhector wrote:

"If they went with the heartbeat it's going to hit even harder when it drops."

@Erickmabunda replied:

"She was amazing."

@Yourgrootmangee responded:

"Shaun bro, we lost a very powerful vocalist. And South Ahh slept on Ausi Yolanda."

@LiiishleM_ commented:

"I hope he includes it in his next album."

Nyembezi family reveal Yolanda's health struggles

Meanwhile, the late Yallunder's family did not disclose her cause of death however, they shared that she had been experiencing health struggles for months leading up to her passing.

"Yolanda fought bravely through months of illness, holding onto life with resilience and grace until her final bow. Her journey was one of unwavering strength, and even in her most vulnerable moments, she remained a beacon of love, kindness, and artistry. Losing her has left an unimaginable void in our hearts, but we take comfort in knowing that her music, her legacy, and the love she poured into the world will live on forever."

The Nyembezi family asked people for their support through prayers as they come to terms with her passing. They also revealed that funeral details would be shared in due course.

New date added for Kelvin Momo Red Bull Symphonic

Briefly News previously reported that there was a high demand for Kelvin Momo's Red Bull Symphonic. After the Private School Amapiano muso's fans raced against the clock to purchase tickets for 6 and 7 June, Red Bull South Africa announced that they added another date.

The Sukakude hitmaker is teaming up with Adam Howard and the Egoli Symphonic Orchestra to give fans a three-day affair of nothing but quality Amapiano. The show will be taking place at The Teatro in Montecasino, Johannesburg.

Fans are not happy with the crashed website, and they are fuming. Some are even blaming Kelvin Momo.

