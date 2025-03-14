Amapiano vocalist Yolanda 'Yallunder' Nyembezi has sadly passed away at the age of 30

The Nyembezi family confirmed the singer's death in a statement shared on Instagram

Music lovers have been sharing their heartfelt condolences with the Nyembezi family and her close friends

Eastern Cape-born Amapiano vocalist Yolanda 'Yallunder' Nyembezi has passed away. Her family confirmed in a statement that she passed away on Thursday, 13 March 2025, at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

Singer Yolanda dies at 30

According to TshisaLIVE, her manager, Lerato Sejeng, Yallunder suffered from Iron deficiency and anaemia and was in and out of hospital.

Although the cause of death has not been revealed, her family confirmed her passing in a statement on Friday afternoon.

"It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend, Yolanda Nyembezi, known to the world as Yallunder," the statement starts.

"A soul so rare and a voice so rich, Yolanda graced this earth with a spirit that was as warm as it was powerful," they continued.

Yolanda not only had a passion for music, but she also studied it and came out tops in her studies.

"She was an artist whose talent was as undeniable as her passion for music."

Nyembezi family reveal Yolanda's health struggles

The family did not disclose her cause of death however, they shared that she had been experiencing health struggles for months leading up to her passing.

"Yolanda fought bravely through months of illness, holding onto life with resilience and grace until her final bow. Her journey was one of unwavering strength, and even in her most vulnerable moments, she remained a beacon of love, kindness, and artistry.

Losing her has left an unimaginable void in our hearts, but we take comfort in knowing that her music, her legacy, and the love she poured into the world will live on forever."

The Nyembezi family asked people for their support through prayers as they come to terms with her passing. They also revealed that funeral details would be shared in due course.

Fans mourn Yallunder's passing

@PianoConnectSA

"Rest in power, Yallunder. Your voice, your music, and your spirit will live on forever. Thank you for sharing your gift with us."

@Priddyzaddy

"Rest in peace, Yallunder. Your incredible voice and soulful music touched so many hearts, leaving a lasting legacy that will never be forgotten."

@janekathabethe

"This one definitely broke my heart. Oh, Yallunder, thank you for sharing your gift with us. Your gift was a gift to us all. Rest well, Queen."

@Thek1dnextdoor

"Voices fade, but legends echo forever." She came, she sang, she moved souls. Her name was Yallunder. Gone too soon, never forgotten."

@ApheleleJody

"Yoh Yallunder, so hurt by the news of passing, heartfelt sympathy to her family, friends and supporters."

@noeleensaid

"Death is a very heartbreaking reality, but there's a certain wave of sadness and pain that lasts longer when a young person passes away. RIP Yallunder."

