Blood and Water actress Khosi Ngema recently shared the news of her pregnancy

The actress and singer posted photos from her maternity shoot with her partner months after their engagement, and had fans and peers smiling from ear to ear

The comments overflowed with well-wishes from supporters for the wonderful news

‘Blood and Water’ actress Khosi Ngema revealed that she's expecting. Images: khosingema

South African actress and singer Khosi Ngema announced her pregnancy on her social media pages.

The Meet the Khumalos star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, 5 October 2025, to share the incredible news, posting pictures from her adorable maternity shoot.

She posed with her fiancé and expressed their excitement for the journey ahead:

"God is Love. We are blessed forever. Can’t wait for our new adventure."

Khosi Ngema wore a short sweater dress with a side cutout while she and her partner gently caressed her growing tummy.

Khosi Ngema announced her pregnancy with pictures from her maternity shoot. Image: khosingema

The news comes three months after the couple announced their engagement in July with a breathtaking proposal, a moment that sent supporters into a tailspin.

The online community shared cheers and heartfelt congratulations at Khosi's pregnancy announcement.

See the pictures from their maternity shoot below:

Social media shows love to Khosi Ngema

Peers and supporters showered Khosi and her partner with congratulatory messages. Below are some of their comments:

Actress Gail Mabalane was excited:

"My other little sis. I can’t believe that I’m officially 'a granny.'"

Actor Thapelo Mokoena wrote:

"BLESSINGS! Feed love, Khosi. Blessings to you and your family."

Reality TV star Nunurai said:

"Congratulations, love, this is so beautiful."

netflixsa joked:

"I hope I’m the aunty explaining why strangers call mommy Fiks! Congrats, faveeeee!"

tammy.rivera.baird was stunned:

"I literally thought this was a promo for a new movie, LOL!! Congratulations all the way from the US."

Online users congratulated Khosi Ngema on her pregnancy. Image: khosingema

ntandonextdoor__2.0 showed love to Khosi Ngema:

"Oh, mommy Fiks. Congratulations, you are having a baby, wow, you’re gonna be very proud. I can’t imagine that if your child is a girl, she will call you mummy, or if it’s a boy."

_flo_jay cheered:

"I screamed, literally!!! One of my fave icons got engaged and is now about to be a mama!!!! Yassss, beautiful, you’re glowing!"

askforpaula said:

"Omg, my fav is preggy! I've loved you since Blood and Water. Congratulations, baby. Big big love from Nigeria, @khosingema."

bonangskstrauss was excited:

"I personally can't wait either, my love. Congratulations, beautiful. I wish you nothing but the best, my darling."

ya_keke_bene posted:

"Congratulations, you're pregnant! I'm going to be an auntie, but who's shooting season 5? Congratulations again!'

