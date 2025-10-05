Talented actress Rorisang Mohapi has confirmed her engagement to long-time boyfriend Ntuthuzelo Grootboom

The fan-favourite actress is famously known for her villain role as Palesa in eTV's House of Zwide

South Africans took to social media on Sunday, 5 October 2025, to congratulate Mohapi and Grootboom

‘House of Zwide’ actress Rorisang Mohapi is engaged to ‘Fatal Seduction’ actor Ntuthuzelo Grootboom. Images: @Maroza_SA

Source: Twitter

Actress Rorisang Mohapi, who plays Palesa on eTV's House of Zwide, has confirmed her engagement to Fatal Seduction actor Ntuthuelo Grootboom.

Mohapi's engagement comes hours after her former House of Zwide co-star Shalate Sekhabi announced her engagement to Wanda Zuma.

Blood and Water star Khosi Ngema also surprised her fans on social media when she announced her engagement.

Mohapi and Grootbom announced their engagement on their Instagram account on Sunday, 5 October 2025.

The actress captioned her post: "So many emotions, I have no words, I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you every day. I pray that God blesses our union till death do us part.❤️🌸 I love you, Rhadebe."

South Africans respond to the actor's engagement

House of Zwide actress Nefisa Mkhabela said:

"Bathong ngwanyanaka. Congraaaaaaaaa hle."

Actress Ayakha Ntunja said:

"Wishing you both the most fruitful forever and a lifetime of blessings❤️🤗."

Inimba actress Lunathi Mampofu replied:

"Surprise! It was so hard to keep quiet izolo (yesterday) ❤️❤️ Congratulations, family! Love this so much for you guys @prince_beez @rorisang__mohapi ❤️"

‘House of Zwide’ actress Rorisang Mohapi reveals she's engaged to her ‘Fatal Seduction’ boyfriend. Image: @Maroza_SA

Source: Twitter

Shalate Sekhabi bids farewell to her House of Zwide character

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented actress and singer Shalate Sekhabi bid farewell to her popular role, Shoki Zwide.

The House of Zwide star took to her Instagram account on Monday to say goodbye to her character, who exited on Monday, 21 July 2025.

Fans of the eTV fashion telenovela took to her social media post to mourn their fan-favourite character.

Source: Briefly News