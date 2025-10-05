Talented songstress and actress Shalate Sekhabi has announced that she's engaged to be married

Sekhabi, who played the role of Shoki Zwide in House of Zwide, is reportedly engaged to her former co-star Wanda Zuma

Sekhabi and Zuma's colleagues and industry friends took to her social media account to congratulate them over the weekend

'House of Zwide' stars Shalate Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma are engaged to be married.

Actress and singer Shalate Sekhabi, who recently exited House of Zwide, is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend, Wanda Zuma.

Sekhabi, who is famously known for her portrayal of Shoki Zwide, recently bid farewell to the eTV fashion telenovela.

The singer is reportedly engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Wanda Zuma, who plays her on-screen husband, Nkosi Zwide, on the show.

The former House of Zwide actress announced her engagement on her Instagram account on Saturday, 4 October. In the video, Sekhabi is seen flashing her diamond ring and singing, "I've got a ring on my wedding finger."

Sekhabi's boyfriend, Wanda Zuma, who plays Nkosi Zwide, and actress Gaisang Noge, who plays Mampho on the eTV show, reacted with heart emojis in the comment section.

South African actors react to the actress's engagement announcement

House of Zwide actress Londeka Mchunu said:

"Wait, did you just announce? 🥰💃🏽 Makoti waseKhaya💐."

Black Gold actress Dawn Thandeka King wrote:

"Darling, Congratulations."

Former Scandal! actress Sive Mabuya responded:

"Yessssss another wifey in the bag! Welcome to the club❤️."

House of Zwide actress Nefisa Mkhabela replied:

"Finally!😩😍😍😍😍💃."

Yonela_Mvungae wrote:

"Mrs Zuma."

House of Zwide actor Linda Nxumalo responded:

"Hhayi mzala, ❤️ congratulations."

Bathile.Khathise wrote:

"I knew it! Congratulations Shalate! God bless your new journey."

Snenhlanhla_m responded:

"Cats out of the bag!Congratulations! I am so happy for you😭."

Shoki Zwide gets written out of House of Zwide

The fan-favourite actress took to her Instagram account on Monday, 21 July 2025, to thank her supporters and colleagues for an incredible journey on House of Zwide.

"My heart is filled with so much gratitude. Farewell Shoki! Thank you so much to everyone who has embraced and loved Shoki over the years. It’s because of this character that I’ve become a household name and got my start in this industry. Shoki has changed my life beyond anything I could have ever imagined, and the love from all the viewers online and in person is the most amazing thing to come out of all of this," said the actress.

The singer also shared that she was excited to see all the drama unfold between her on-screen husband, Wanda Zuma, who plays the role of Shoki Zwide's husband, Nkosi Zwide, and Msizi (Mduduzi Mabaso), who killed Shoki Zwide.

'House of Zwide' star Shalate Sekhabi is engagement to be married.

House of Zwide fans accuse Shalate Sekhabi of blinking during the death scene

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former House of Zwide star, Shalate Sekhabi, got trolled for her final scene on the popular e.tv show.

Shalate Sekhabi played the role of Shoki Zwide, and she was accused of blinking during the death scene.

Viewers added their varying opinions on Shalate's acting, with many arguing that she didn't nail that part.

