Actress Asavela Mqokiyana had social media talking on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, when she posted videos of her Porsche

The former Abomama star's caption led many South Africans to believe she was subbing former Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels

South Africans took to social media this week to compare Mqokiyana's Porsche to Buhle Samuels

SA reacts to Asavela Mqokiyana's Porsche, and throws shade at Buhle Samuels.

Uzalo and Isibaya actress Asavela Mqokiyana had social media buzzing on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, when she shared photos of her Porsche on her Instagram.

Mqokiyana also previously made headlines when she confirmed her divorce in an interview on Mommy Diaries' YouTube channel.

South Africans compared Mqokiyana's Porsche to that of actress Buhle Samuels, who previously trended on social media for allegedly appearing in court for the luxury car.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared photos of Mqokiyana's new wheels on Instagram on Wednesday, 1 October 2025.

Mqokiyana captioned her post: "Angiyena untanga wakho mina," (I'm not your peer (age mate)).

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula claimed on his X account on Thursday, 2 October 2025, that Asavela has reclaimed the Porsche that her ex-husband, Vuyisa Mqokiyana, gifted to Buhle Samuels.

Social media responds to Mqokiyana's Porsche

Yolie_truth reacted:

"Not Asa using 'motorsports' soundtrack for the Porsche. It's the same song Buhle used to announce her 'Porsche', I love her 'pretty and petty' era."

Africanqueenqm said:

"Not very smart. Until the next one. Are you gonna keep fighting and throwing shade? Hai, (no) let’s work hard, ladies."

Jac_zb replied:

" Is this not the Porsche ya Samuels😂?"

Minniemique wrote:

"But this is not a flex. It shows you're desperate. Going back to the man who cheated on you, embarrassed you, and chased you from his house? Aowa (no) ladies, love yourselves."

Hlengi_We commented:

"At her house, with her cars and her child. 😂 Samthandi uNono," (we love her).

Pee_Opelong_Mohlagano said:

"Ladies, we all know you always forgive your men for even making kids outside relationships, so please let her do what's good for her."

LionessNel responded:

"Trying to ruin someone’s marriage hase bohlale, (is not a clever move). Uphi (where's) miss Samuels?"

@Leezumaaa wrote:

"This is queen behaviour. 😂 She must sell it."

Beaver7106 said:

"I love her but I feel like usazolwa (get sick) for this guy. Buhle was the beginning😢."

Lwando_dabula responded:

"She really deserves that.🔥🔥🔥Asa and the husband took us through while they were building from scratch that house.🙌❤️❤️."

Msshamese said:

"A Xhosa queen doesn’t play. She’s back on her man’s shoulder and I just know someone’s chest is in shambles."

Munzhedzi_mphaphuli commented:

"I hope this time around she doesn’t lose herself and start feeding chickens again or stop working."

Asavela Mqokiyana shows off a similar Porsche to Buhle Samuels.

Actress Buhle Samuels reportedly gifted 2 Porsches

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels showed off two Porsches on her social media account between 2022 and 2024.

Samuels topped X trends on Wednesday, 23 April 2025, for reportedly acquiring her second Porsche fraudulently.

South Africans and fans of the actress took to social media this week to react to the allegations of fraud.

