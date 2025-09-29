Anele Mdoda shared a hilarious video of her son Alakhe after he went undercover and crashed Sizwe Dhlomo's show on Kaya 959

The famous child influencer cracked everyone up with his commentary and carefree attitude

Social media users roared with laughter while others commented on Alakhe's infectious confidence

Anele Mdoda’s son, Alakhe, shared a hilarious video at the 'Kaya 959' studios. Images: Anele/ Twitter, sizwedhlomo/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Anele Mdoda's son is living every kid's and some adults' dream after he visited his mom's workplace, Kaya 959.

The radio personality shared a video from her son on 29 September 2025, in which he crashed Sizwe Dhlomo's show, Siz The World, previously co-hosted with former Kaya host Sol Phenduka.

Alakhe went "undercover" during Uncle Sizwe's show, even giving commentary on the song he playlisted, Buyile by Khuli Chana and Stino Le Thwenny:

"You guys, take some inspiration from this. But I'm under cover, don't worry."

Sizwe even made a cameo appearance to greet Alakhe in the video, and Anele instantly blew his "cover" by sharing the hilarious clip with her millions of Twitter (X) followers:

"Guys, Alakhe says he is undercover. He is with @SizweDhlomo at work, so he sends me this."

Anele Mdoda’s son Alakhe went "undercover" and crashed Sizwe Dhlomo’s show on 'Kaya 959'. Images: Anele/ Twitter, sizwedhlomo/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Alakhe's humorous commentary sparked rave reactions from the online community, many of whom admired his eloquence.

Watch Alakhe's video below:

Social media reacts to Alakhe's video

Online users admired Anele Mdoda's son's confidence. Read some of their comments below:

bigthebla said:

"The confidence of a child is so beautiful to watch."

capricornsview wrote:

"I love children who are happy so much. Children deserve to be outspoken and curious without the world telling them to subdue themselves to make other people comfortable."

DeeCover611 admired Alakhe:

"Well spoken and confident kids excite me so much, bruh."

Online users admired Anele Mdoda’s son Alakhe's confidence. Image: Anele

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, others jokingly criticised Anele for "exposing" her son and "compromising his mission":

KhumaloLondiwe_ slammed Anele Mdoda:

"Yoh, abazali! You just compromised his mission."

DjDukesta laughed:

"Women really hate to listen. They told you they are undercover, and you go and share it on socials."

lollymashk22 joked:

"Now his cover is blown. Why did he tell you?"

Orate_Orate asked:

"Why would you expose him?"

CaronK_ONE joked:

"The way South African women get along with defying men needs to be studied at Harvard University. The undercover agent did mention he is an undercover, and guess what, @Anele, a South African woman, ignores that and shares the secret."

Nozi_Michelle asked:

"Which part of 'undercover' did you not understand, sis?"

MzuraVanie joked:

"His first mistake was telling his mom that he's undercover, now look."

