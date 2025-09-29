DJ Maphorisa appears to be moving on from his drama with Tebogo G Mashego to focus on his career

The producer was captured jamming to Biri Marung during his set, and online users had plenty to say

While fans praised Porry's ability to ignore the noise, others criticised him for allegedly owing Mashego his royalties

DJ Maphorisa performed Tebogo G Mashego's 'Biri Marung' at a nightclub.

While his drama with Tebogo G Mashego continues to hog major publications, DJ Maphorisa is choosing to ignore the noise and focus on his career.

An old video of the producer has surfaced on social media, where he was captured during a lively performance playing the now-controversial hit song, Biri Marung.

On 28 September 2025, Twitter (X) user PianoConnectSA shared the clip from Porry's set vibing with the crowd. It's said to have been shot on 25 April at the vibrant Studio 338 nightclub on the Greenwich Peninsula in East London.

A video of DJ Maphorisa playing 'Biri Marung' surfaced amid his royalties scandal over the song.

It surfaced just as the tension between Maphorisa and G Mashego intensifies, with the young producer continuously insulting Porry on social media.

According to Mashego, Madumane "scammed" him out of his royalties for Biri Marung, claiming that the song made millions and thus, he is entitled to his share.

Meanwhile, with a new Maphorisa video brought to their attention, online users weighed in on the veteran producer's attitude towards the ongoing social media backlash.

Watch DJ Maphorisa's performance video below:

Social media weighs in on DJ Maphorisa's video

South African social media users admired DJ Maphorisa's ability to move on and ignore the drama despite the constant slander from Tebogo G Mashego and his growing online community. Read their comments below:

WolfOfJozi said:

"He’s handled this whole situation so well. Everyone was waiting for the usual crash out, and he’s just been keeping it moving, yena shem."

TheMelanatedGod trolled:

"Little boys talk, bosses keep the lights on #ReTlaReng."

BlaQsilva_TSW admired DJ Maphorisa:

"Gotta love Phori for not entertaining the noise."

Kamomkat_RSA laughed:

"Business as usual!"

tshepo_u was in disbelief:

"This man is a TROLL!"

SirDavid_Dashe added:

"Phori is making more money than the creators of music."

Online users are demanding that DJ Maphorisa pay Tebogo G Mashego.

Meanwhile, others ordered Porry to pay Tebogo G Mashego what he owes him. This follows more allegations of Maphorisa exploiting young musicians, and as more "victims" come forward, more fans continue to turn their backs on Porry.

uSma_nga said:

"He owes that young boy."

BommaKeMopedi demanded:

"He must pay the boy."

PHILIVISUALZ wrote:

"Is this the downfall of DJ Maphorisa? Bro, pay whoever you owe, come out to explain, apologise to your fans and your business associates. I swear, you'll be good emzansi sinoxolo."

Masterpiece creates song from Tebogo G Mashego drama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Masterpiece creating a song out of Tebogo G Mashego's comments about DJ Maphorisa.

The Amapiano sensation performed at a nightclub and had social media buzzing with anticipation for the song.

Online users urged Masterpiece to release the track and feature Maphorisa, convinced that it would be a massive hit for the festive season.

