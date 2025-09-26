Tebogo G Mashego has allegedly splurged on a new car amid his online tirade

The producer has been at the centre of controversy over his comments about other stars in the music industry, and his rumoured purchase had everyone talking

Online users are sceptical about Mashego's alleged new car and flooded social media to voice their opinions

Social media speculated about Tebogo G Mashego’s rumoured new car. Images: tebogogmashego

Word on the street is that South African producer Tebogo G Mashego bought himself a new car.

Amid his social media rant and calling out several figures in the music industry and airing their dirty laundry, Mashego is apparently doing far better than many people thought.

According to Twitter (X) TshepoBacela, the Biri Marung hitmaker splurged on the Audi R8, with prices ranging from R799,700 to R3,699,000.

The online user shared pictures of Mashego kneeling in front of the car, seemingly giving praise for his alleged purchase.

"Another one. Congrats to #TebogoGMashego on his brand new car worth R3Million. If you're not inspired, you're expired."

Tebogo G Mashego allegedly bought himself a R3 million Audi R8. Image: tebogogmashego

This comes at the height of the producer's feud with DJ Maphorisa, in which he called him out for allegedly robbing him of his royalties for Biri Marung.

Mashego alleges that Porry owes him millions for his contribution to the song, and after seeing his rumoured new car, online users put two and two together.

Briefly News reached out to Mashego's management for a statement regarding these claims, but had not received a response by the time of publication.

See the pictures of Tebogo G Mashego's car below:

How did South Africans react?

Online users gave Mashego's rumoured car a bombastic side eye and threw some serious shade. Read their comments below:

Everjoi1 had questions:

"The same person who couldn't afford a R6,000 one-way ticket from Nigeria and uses his jacket to blow his nose???"

thabomoyi wasn't convinced:

"Lol, brand new? This car is finished. Tires, body is scratched, and those exhaust pipes say it all."

Hlolo59 wasn't buying it:

"You think we are from KZN, I see. This model was last produced in 2013. A 2025 RS3 is not even R2 million."

Sid_well said:

"One minute, he is stuck in a foreign country and the next, he is buying a car for R3M, and the ticket for a plane was less than R3K."

South Africans aren't convinced by Tebogo G Mashego's rumoured new car. Image: tebogogmashego

TalentNyonie was stunned:

"That was fast."

KiingKsRevenge asked:

"I'm so confused. What time did he buy the car? Before or after? Isn't he at Kalafong hospital?"

bsibisi1 was confused:

"Is this the guy who was stuck in Nigeria, crying for a plane ticket?"

kellzmtshumeni was shocked:

"Too much is happening in his life, way too quickly."

