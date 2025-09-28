Former The Wife actress Khanyi Mbau topped social media trends this week when she posted a photo of her daughter, Khanukani Mbau

Mbau surprised South Africans this week when she paid tribute to her ex-husband and baby daddy, Mandla Mthembu

South Africans commented on the actress's daughter's latest photo on social media this week, when Musa Khawula reshared the pic

Khanyi Mbau's latest photo with her daughter, Khanukani Mbau, is trending. Images: MbauReloaded

Source: Instagram

Award-winning media personality Khanyi Mbau had social media buzzing over the weekend when a photo of herself and her daughter was shared online.

The actress made headlines this week when she bid farewell to her daughter Khanukani Mbau's father, Mandla Mthembu, who died from a stroke.

Reality TV star Khanukani Mbau impressed South Africans earlier this year when her famous mother revealed that she passed her matric with flying colours.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted a photo of Mbau and her daughter, Khanukani, on his X account on Saturday, 27 September 2025.

"Daughter of the late Mandla Mthembu, who just died of a stroke; Khanukani Mbau with her mother Khanyi Mbau," wrote Khawula.

South Africans comment on Khanyi's daughter's photo

@AngelM133197replied:

"She's beautiful, she must not change her colour😭."

@LwaziN86343 wrote:

"So, she's also introducing her daughter to bleaching? This kid wasn't light-skinned." 😒

@Amanda42467144 said:

"Mommy and daughter are gorgeous! Twitter trolls, yoh, sit down, guys! Surely being unnecessarily mean is not the answer! It’s ok to mind your own business & keep scrolling! Umona phansi!"

@itsunclevibes responded:

"Did she also bleach? Mandla was dark-skinned, so was Khanyi; she’s naturally dark. How come their kid is light-skinned?"

@Classic_OG90 responded:

"In this world of 'I identify myself as' I wouldn't be shocked if Khanyi wakes up tomorrow to say she no longer identifies herself as a black or even South African. "

@VusMuz_Magub wrote:

"The hands tell the story. Turkey can't fix that."

@Black08902548 said:

"How does she even know it's her mom? What if she couldn't resuscitate from a general anesthetic, and to avoid a lawsuit and fallout, they replaced her with an AI?🤔."

@MUESLITS7 responded:

"Kids should play far from bleaching. I love them so much."

@Zutsar0311 commented:

"I hope they’re taking lessons in Mandarin at least."

@RojiAyasanga1 replied:

"Even her ancestors don't recognize this Asian🤣🤣🤣."

@paidabeyhive wrote:

"When you take pictures, you look lighter because of filters, but now that it's KhanyiMbau's daughter, it's bleach."

@Monica223830367 said:

"The girl who raised herself looks like she did a pretty good job."

Khanyi Mbau reveals a photo of her daughter, Khanukani Mbau, after Mandla Mthembu's death. Image: MbauReloaded

Source: Twitter

SA reacts to Khanyi Mbau and Mandla Mthembu’s age difference

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite South African media personality Khanyi Mbau topped social media trends after her ex-husband and baby daddy, Mandla Mthembu, died.

The popular businessman, who was married to Mbau, left behind 6 children, passed away at the age of 68.

South Africans judged the businessman for marrying Mbau, who was old enough to be his daughter.

Source: Briefly News