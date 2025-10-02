Actress Sive Mabuya confirmed that she and her husband, Aphiwe Bukani, welcomed their firstborn

In the caption and in the pictures shared on her Instagram account, Sive Mabuya dropped a hint about the baby's gender

Celebrities like Bontle Modiselle, Pasi Koetle, Natasha Thahane, and many others filled the comments with congratulatory messages

'Shaka iLembe' actress Sive Mabuya and her husband Aphiwe welcomed their first born.

Source: Instagram

Halala! Shaka iLembe actress Sivenathi ‘Sive’ Mabuya sent social media buzzing after revealing that she and her husband welcomed their first child together. In her post announcing the birth of her first child, the former Scandal! also hinted at the gender of her bundle of joy.

On Wednesday, 1 October 2025, Sive Mabuya took to her verified Instagram account and shared a September photo dump. In the caption, Sive suggested that though September was her toughest month, it was also her most rewarding. Months after sparking pregnancy rumours on the red carpet at the premiere of Shaka iLembe, Sive hinted that she had given birth to a baby boy after using a blue heart emoji in her caption. The post was captioned:

“September 2025… the toughest and most rewarding month of my life🩵”

In the photos, she also gave subtle hints about the baby’s gender. See the pictures below:

Social media reacts as Sive Mabuya welcomes baby

Celebrities such as Pasi Koetle, Natasha Thahane and Bontle Modiselle, who recently welcomed a baby boy, filled Sive Mabuya’s comments with congratulatory messages and well wishes. Fans also joined in with congratulatory messages.

Here are some of the reactions:

pasi_koetle gushed:

“Ohhhhhh mama congratulations ❤️❤️😍”

natasha_thahane said:

“Congratulations, Mommy 😍❤️”

bontle.modiselle shared:

“Congratulations, beautiful 🥺❤️”

zazi.kunene replied:

“Congratulations, love! Wishing you an abundance of joy and love 😍❤️”

siyasangapapu_official commented:

“Congratulations, mami and papi🥳🎊🥳🎊❤️❤️❤️ sending you all my love🌺🌺🌺”

lusanda_moilwa shared:

“😍😍😍congratulations mommy ❤️❤️and daddy enjoy the journey together 🥰🥰🥰”

nomagugu_c_sebothoma gushed:

“Congratulations, Sive and your husband, on your bundle of joy 🥹😍❤️👼”

mosetengwane remarked:

“Slide 13?!!! This baby has the most beautiful fingers and nails I have ever seen. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰”

ihlejustin_timothy highlighted:

“I’m an uncle again!!!!! Thank you, Lord Jesus 🙏🏼Congrats to you and Sbari. Can’t wait to meet my beautiful Mchana 😁😍😃🤍”

sandiisvova said:

“Ncooooh siyak'bongela Sive 👏🏽❣️🙏🏽, bringing a life into this world is not child's play❣️❣️❣️”

minhlediomo responded:

“Congratulations, mama, welcome to the world, baby Bukani ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

fumza_claburlang remarked:

"September baby. You already know that you have a cool kid momma. CONGRATULATIONS 🙏🏼"

londekambali538 said:

"Congratulations 👏🎉👏 Darling on your bundle of joy ❤️🔥❤️"

deonndlovu wished:

"Congratulations to you, girl. May God bless you and favour you in this new season 😍😍😍😍"

Sive Mabuya and her husband announced the birth of their first child.

Source: Instagram

Sive Mabuya reflects on her 3-year marriage

Meanwhile, the birth of their first child comes after Sive Mabuya and her husband Aphiwe Bukani celebrated three years of marriage in May 2025, as reported by Briefly News.

Sive and her husband tied the knot in May 2022. She took to her timeline and disclosed that she had known Aphiwe for over a decade before they decided to take their relationship to the next level.

