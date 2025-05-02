Former 'Scandal' star Sive Mabuya celebrated her third wedding anniversary with McDonald’s executive Aphiwe Bukani

The actress sent a loving message breaking down their relationship, including his 17-year pursuit of the 32-year-old

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the couple, wishing them many more years of happiness together

South African TV star Sive Mabuya sent a heart-warming message to her husband Aphiwe Bukani on their third wedding anniversary, much to the delight of local fans.

The former Scandal star married the McDonald’s marketing manager after five years, while Mabuya admitted that she had rejected Bukani for an incredible 17 years.

Sive Mabuya sent a loving message to her husband Aphiwe Bukani on their third wedding anniversary. Image: sivemabuya.

Source: Instagram

Mabuya and Bukani made headlines when they got married in 2022, with plenty of local netizens admiring their loving relationship, some even calling them their favourite couple.

Sive Mabuya shows the love between her and Bukani

Mabuya sent a loving message on her Instagram account:

The actress impressed Mzansi with her loving post which broke down how long they have been together and revealed that the McDonald’s executive pursued her for 17 years.

Despite the long rejection, Mabuya said she would not have had things happen any other way as she is currently head over heels in love with her husband of three years.

Mabuya recently celebrated her birthday via the Instagram post below:

While Mabuya celebrates her third wedding anniversary, her Scandal co-star Joe Kazadi took a significant step forward in his life by announcing his engagement.

Actress Sive Mabuya has several notable roles in her career, including her performance on 'Scandal'. Image: sivemabuya.

Source: Instagram

Fans praise Mabuya and Bukani

Local netizens reacted on social media by praising the couple and said that Mabuya can one day emulate radio hosts Thabo ‘T-Bose’ and Mapaseka Mokwele’s 21 years together.

Znombona admires the couple:

“Happy Anniversary my faves ❤️.”

Bom_shell said Bukani is reaping the rewards of his pursuit:

“Oh, and he was very focused on that pursuit 🥰🥰🥰🥰. Happy Anniversary my loves ❤️.”

Nthatimoshesh celebrated their love:

“Happy LoVeVersary❤️❤️🎉🎉.”

Kenolelegote is a fan of Mabuya:

“My favourite couple. I love the woman you are Sive; graceful, focused and exuding confidence and your man is just making sure that he is loving you right. Ka lerata the 🔥❤️.”.

Lusanda_beja loved the post:

“Oohhh, this is beautiful fam 🙌🔥 Happy anniversary🥂.”

Lindamatsolo is impressed:

“Guys 🥹🥹😭 I love this so much. It gives me so much hope. Happy Anniversary❤️ 🤗🤗🤗.”

Njabbyyy_ is shocked:

“Wait, you've been rejecting him for 17 years? 😂.”

Sarah_kgadi_aphane loves Mabuya:

“This woman is GORGEOUS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Sherifarover is amazed:

“Can a person be so gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😭😭.”

Anittz_paris send well wishes:

“❤️❤️To more years filled with love❤️ 😍.”

Will Thato and Gashwan Mthombeni return to reality TV?

As reported by Briefly News, Thato and Gashwan Mthonbeni, who met on the third season of Big Brother Mzansi said they will not return to reality TV anytime soon.

The couple said they will not risk their relationship as reality TV as a history of destroying bonds and they further backed their stance by saying no amount of money would change their minds.

