One of Mzansi’s favourite couples, Thato and Gashwan Mthombeni, revealed they were offered a return to reality TV

The couple met while competing on season three of 'Big Brother Mzansi' and were married soon after, much to the delight of local fans

Local netizens reacted on social media by calling them their favourite celebrity couple, while they also backed their decision

Despite the promise of fame and fortune, Thato and Gashwan Mthombeni will not return to reality TV anytime soon, no matter the financial rewards.

The couple met on the set of Big Brother Mzansi season three and have enjoyed successful careers with Thato becoming a radio host and Gashwan, aka Gash1, turning to modelling.

Thato and Gashwan Mthombeni will not be returning to reality TV. Image: Thato Immaculate Mokoena/Facebook.

While the duo has rejected the chance to return to reality TV, the pair has recently impressed local netizens by recently showing off their new home.

Thato and Gash1 choose love over fame

The couple showed off their love via the Instagram post below:

According to Times Live, Thato said the couple is determined to live private lives and will not risk their marriage or their relationship by returning to reality TV for any fee.

Thato said:

“I don't want to do it because there's no reality TV I've watched where people have brought forth their romantic relations, siblings [or] whatever and come out better after that. Those things destroy. I don't care how much money you are putting down. I am not going to put myself in a situation for something to break me down. That is not going to happen, I can lose millions.”

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in the video below:

While the couple has denied a return to reality TV, they have appeared on the small screen after Big Brother Mzansi, following an appearance on Generations: The Legacy.

Thato and Gashwan Mthombeni got married after meeting on the set of Big Brother Mzansi season three. Image: gash1_thato_update.

Fans support Thato and Gash1’s choice

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the couple, saying they are the best reality TV couple, surpassing Big Brother Mzansi season five winner Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle.

Sara Missp loves their relationship:

“It’s true when they say we find love in different places. I never thought these two would last this long. But wow they are so beautiful together and they cherish each other. May God bless this beautiful marriage.”

Mamoloko Maluleka admires the couple:

“My favourite couple .”

Jerry Malapile is a fan of the couple:

“My favourite reality show couple of all time.”

Ntsikie Cirhakazi Ngqwaru holds a special place for the couple:

“Our lovely couple from 'Big Brother Mzansi'.”

Nthabi Nthabi is a loyal fan:

“I'm still your fan & love you guys.”

