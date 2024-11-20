‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Couple Gash and Thato Set to Join Popular TV Soapie ‘Generations: The Legacy’
- The Big Brother Mzansi reality TV couple Thato and Gash Mthombeni have bagged acting together on one TV soapie
- The fan-favourite is set to make their debut on Generations: The Legacy as a couple on the show
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the couple bagging an acting gig together
The South African fan-favourite couple Thato and Gash Mthombeni are securing the bag together, side-by-side.
The cat is out of the bag: The Big Brother Mzansi reality TV couple has been confirmed as the couple that will be making its debut on SABC 1's TV Soapie Generations: The Legacy as lovebirds on the show.
The entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi shared the news on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:
"CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT. Big Brother Mzansi’s reality star couple, Gashwin and Thato, join the popular soapie #GenerationsTheLegacy on SABC 1 as Cindy and Thabo. The married duo will make their debut on the show this week."
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
See the post below:
Netizens react to the couple bagging new gig
Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Thato and Gash bagging an acting gig together as a couple. Here's what they had to say:
@TeeTouchza wrote:
"That chick has connections for days."
@CandiceDXi responded:
"The best couple to come out of BBM."
@YayaRSA replied:
"Wow! OK, I actually like this."
@skpridebts said:
"This relationship started out funny, and we didn't even take it seriously, but look at them now going on strong."
@afrodeiteigh commented:
"Finally, a good reason to watch Generations."
@npsquared responded:
"I will start watching Generations now."
@Mo83209Malitaba replied:
"Congratulations to the Mthombeni couple. Fly high like an eagle, Biggie is so proud of you."
@koko_nangamso wrote:
"The Mthombeni's stay winning sana."
Warren Masemola's acting on Skeem Saam praised
In a previous report from Briefly News, Warren Masemola's stint on Skeem Saam has been praised by fans.
He portrays the role of Gopane, a taxi driver searching for his son. Viewers believe Masemola's character has revitalized the show's storyline, urging the writers to keep him on.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za