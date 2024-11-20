The Big Brother Mzansi reality TV couple Thato and Gash Mthombeni have bagged acting together on one TV soapie

The fan-favourite is set to make their debut on Generations: The Legacy as a couple on the show

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the couple bagging an acting gig together

The South African fan-favourite couple Thato and Gash Mthombeni are securing the bag together, side-by-side.

The cat is out of the bag: The Big Brother Mzansi reality TV couple has been confirmed as the couple that will be making its debut on SABC 1's TV Soapie Generations: The Legacy as lovebirds on the show.

The entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi shared the news on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT. Big Brother Mzansi’s reality star couple, Gashwin and Thato, join the popular soapie #GenerationsTheLegacy on SABC 1 as Cindy and Thabo. The married duo will make their debut on the show this week."

Netizens react to the couple bagging new gig

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Thato and Gash bagging an acting gig together as a couple. Here's what they had to say:

@TeeTouchza wrote:

"That chick has connections for days."

@CandiceDXi responded:

"The best couple to come out of BBM."

@YayaRSA replied:

"Wow! OK, I actually like this."

@skpridebts said:

"This relationship started out funny, and we didn't even take it seriously, but look at them now going on strong."

@afrodeiteigh commented:

"Finally, a good reason to watch Generations."

@npsquared responded:

"I will start watching Generations now."

@Mo83209Malitaba replied:

"Congratulations to the Mthombeni couple. Fly high like an eagle, Biggie is so proud of you."

@koko_nangamso wrote:

"The Mthombeni's stay winning sana."

