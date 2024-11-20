Global site navigation

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Couple Gash and Thato Set to Join Popular TV Soapie ‘Generations: The Legacy’
Celebrities

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Couple Gash and Thato Set to Join Popular TV Soapie ‘Generations: The Legacy’

by  Mbali Tebele 2 min read
  • The Big Brother Mzansi reality TV couple Thato and Gash Mthombeni have bagged acting together on one TV soapie
  • The fan-favourite is set to make their debut on Generations: The Legacy as a couple on the show
  • Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the couple bagging an acting gig together

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

Thato and Gash will make their debut on 'Generations: The Legacy.'
Gash and Thato bagged a new acting gig. Image @_officialgash1
Source: Instagram

The South African fan-favourite couple Thato and Gash Mthombeni are securing the bag together, side-by-side.

The cat is out of the bag: The Big Brother Mzansi reality TV couple has been confirmed as the couple that will be making its debut on SABC 1's TV Soapie Generations: The Legacy as lovebirds on the show.

The entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi shared the news on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT. Big Brother Mzansi’s reality star couple, Gashwin and Thato, join the popular soapie #GenerationsTheLegacy on SABC 1 as Cindy and Thabo. The married duo will make their debut on the show this week."

Read also

Teboho Mokoena laughs during national anthem, fans react: "I'm starting to like him"

PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA

See the post below:

Netizens react to the couple bagging new gig

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Thato and Gash bagging an acting gig together as a couple. Here's what they had to say:

@TeeTouchza wrote:

"That chick has connections for days."

@CandiceDXi responded:

"The best couple to come out of BBM."

@YayaRSA replied:

"Wow! OK, I actually like this."

@skpridebts said:

"This relationship started out funny, and we didn't even take it seriously, but look at them now going on strong."

@afrodeiteigh commented:

"Finally, a good reason to watch Generations."

@npsquared responded:

"I will start watching Generations now."

@Mo83209Malitaba replied:

"Congratulations to the Mthombeni couple. Fly high like an eagle, Biggie is so proud of you."

@koko_nangamso wrote:

"The Mthombeni's stay winning sana."

Warren Masemola's acting on Skeem Saam praised

Read also

Dineo Ranaka seemingly reveals she is dating once again, SA reacts: "That man must be desperate"

In a previous report from Briefly News, Warren Masemola's stint on Skeem Saam has been praised by fans.

He portrays the role of Gopane, a taxi driver searching for his son. Viewers believe Masemola's character has revitalized the show's storyline, urging the writers to keep him on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Mbali Tebele avatar

Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: