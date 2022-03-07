There is a budding romance in the Big Brother Mzansi house and Thato and Gash1 are at the forefront of it

The two housemates have begun exploring their romantic and physical connection after doubting their feelings for a while

Viewers of the reality show took to social media to rave about Thato and Gash1 sharing their first kiss last night

Thato and Gash1 are trending after viewers of Big Brother Mzansi witness their steamy kiss. The two housemates have been going back and forth with each other and they've finally taken that first step. Fans are absolutely loving the birth of this romance.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ housemates Thato and Gash1 are trending after sharing a steamy kiss last night. Image: @bigbrothermzansi

Love is in the air in the Big Brother Mzansi house. Thato and Gash1 have let their guard down and given each other a real chance at romance.

Viewers of the reality show took to Twitter to share their reactions to the two housemates kissing last night. Most fans seem to be over the moon as they think of what the connection could grow to be.

@lerato_sbk said:

"Thato le Gash mara are not fair, someone said Thato is already thinking about her wedding dress. I would too tf."

@BigOyinbo wrote:

"At this rate Gash1 will give his 2M to Thato sana my boy is gone gone."

@Dee95Mab tweeted:

"I observed something this morning. Thato and Gash1’s relationship is paining some asses in the house. Terry and Venus still can’t seem to understand how Gash and Thato survived as a couple and was never the case with them!"

@Amza_5 said:

"Gash1 and Thato really look cute hey. I hope he's not playing any game with her since he's a games person."

Thato and Gash1 romantic moment almost didn't happen because the lovebirds were among the nominated housemates. The South African reports that they were saved because Nthabii was the one evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house.

