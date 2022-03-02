Big Brother Mzansi viewers have taken to social media to express their disappointment in Dinky Bliss and her post eviction antics

The fans of the show are feeling extra protective of Terry after an alleged leak of inappropriate content by Dinky

The people are feeling extra glad that Dinky was evicted from the house and not given any extra screen time to fuel her revenge plot

Dinky Bliss has earned herself a terrible name with Big Brother Mzansi viewers. The former housemate has allegedly distributed adult content involving a current housemate, Terry. Viewers are adamant that Terry should take legal action against Dinky.

Dinky Bliss has Big Brother Mzansi viewers feeling happy that she was evicted when she was. The ex housemate has allegedly distributed inappropriate content involving current housemate, Terry.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share their reactions to the reports of Dinky's conduct. The general consensus is that the viewers are glad Dinky left when she did because many feel she is full of negative energy.

@trp6789 wrote:

"To think I actually liked Dinky. What a vile human being, sies."

@DesireeLeentjie said:

"Dinky is fighting witho someone who doesn’t even know she’s fighting with her , make it make sense ??? Terry is not even out the."

@Leedube15 tweeted:

"What dinky did was a low blow I don't have to love Terry to see it.. Women must learn to support other women LETS STOP BRINGING EACH OTHER DOWN."

@mpmablemay said:

"Dinky must pay for what she did to Terry. You can't post someone's nudes without their consent and get away with it PERIOD."

@Lainey_97 wrote:

"When Terry comes out I pray she sues Dinky !"

@siir_levard said:

"How will she respect other women when she doesnt respect herself? She has no self worth. Dinky is disgusting!!"

The South African reports that Dinky Bliss was evicted from the house on 6th February. The former housemate expressed her plans to pursue her ancestral calling now that she is back in the real world.

