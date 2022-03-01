Big Brother Mzansi fans have taken to social media to praise Themba for his honesty and straight talk

Themba made it clear to Big Brother during one of his Diary sessions that his eye was on the prize money, not the opportunities that await him after the show

Viewers are applauding the tattoo artist and many have taken to social media to assure him that they will vote to keep him in the house

30-year-old Themba has won the hearts of Big Brother Mzansi viewers. Not only are the fans impressed by the tattoo artist's eccentric fashion sense but they also love how focused he is.

'Big Brother Mzansi' fans have shown appreciation for Themba always going straight to the point. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

Unlike other housemates who are looking at opportunities that they may bag after leaving the house, Themba is living in the moment and for now, his focus is on taking the prize money home.

Twitter has been awash with praises Themba. Peeps are impressed by his focus.

@Asanda53416499 said:

"I swear I’m not voting for Anyone if Themba is not nominated..I’m saving my votes for him Only Period! I don’t play #bbmzansi."

@kazimsomi wrote:

"Love the different shades of Themba. No one does it like him."

@ontiretse27 commented:

"Themba will never stop trending because both us GhostNation and Themba haters are obsessed about him… Do you understand? #BBMzansi"

Other peeps also commented about his different sense of style.

@NEVERKNOW30 noted:

"Themba is the best dressed housemate period. Go argue with Vladimir Putin #bbmzansi"

'Big Brother Mzansi' viewers want Tulz out, calling for his eviction this week after being a favourite

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi housemate Tulz has lost his popularity among viewers of the show. The housemate, who for the most part of the show has been a fan favourite, could leave the house in the next set of evictions.

Social media users usually have mixed opinions when it comes to housemates' evictions, but with Tulz, they are all speaking with one voice. Tulz, whose real name is Tulani Madala, is being accused of undermining other housemates, especially Nale and Mpho.

Big Brother Mzansi viewers took to Twitter to air their frustrations. Many pointed out that the 28-year-old reality TV star had overstayed his welcome in the house. Others even suggested that he should not participate in the head of the house challenges this week as a win may save him.

Tulz has been topping Twitter trends as peeps agree that he must be put on the chopping block this week.

