Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 fans have taken to Twitter to call on the remaining housemates to nominate Tulz for eviction

Viewers have had the chance to vote to keep their favs in the house while others have had their hearts broken when their "pets" were evicted

Following last night's triple eviction, fans have taken to social media to lobby for Tulz' eviction this coming Sunday

Big Brother Mzansi housemate Tulz has lost his popularity among viewers of the show. The housemate, who for the most part of the show has been a fan favourite, could leave the house in the next set of evictions.

'Big Brother Mzansi' viewers want Tulz to be the next housemate to be evicted. He had been a favourite for some time. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

Social media users usually have mixed opinions when it comes to housemates' evictions, but with Tulz, they are all speaking with one voice. Tulz, whose real name is Tulani Madala, is being accused of undermining other housemates, especially Nale and Mpho.

Big Brother Mzansi viewers took to Twitter to air their frustrations. Many pointed out that the 28-year-old reality TV star had overstayed his welcome in the house. Others even suggested that he should not participate in the head of the house challenges this week as a win may save him.

Tulz has been topping Twitter trends as peeps agree that he must be put on the chopping block this week.

@Nqokstar·wrote:

"For biggie to say Terry ,Tulz and Nthabi's punishment Is not partaking in the HOH challenge as much as I want Nthabi to win HOH and choose Mpho as DHOH I don't want Tulz and Terry to win shame they should be on the chopping board ."

@Ms_July4th tweeted:

"Actually, the punishment Biggie should give Terry, Tulz and Nthabi is that they can't participate in HoH games and they cannot be saved and replaced as they did with Maria on BBN last year. That way Tulz is guaranteed a goner #BBMzansi."

@CicyNtanzi replied:

"Good morning Ghostination, I’m ready to vote like crazy if Themba is up for eviction this week like I did last week. They must give us Tulz today his time is overdue now I can’t stand for him anymore on my screen #BBMzansi #ThembaBroly."

@MagagaThabiso12 commented:

"Tulz must be evicted today, I don't know how but he must go! #BBMzansi #BigBrotherMzansi"

