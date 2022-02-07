Another Sunday means another eviction in the Big Brother Mzansi house and this week Mvelo and Dinky Bliss were evicted from the house

Mvelo was in shock when host Lawrence Maleka called his name but viewers saw the end of his journey coming long before the show started

Fans of the show took to social media to share some conflicting opinions about the two housemates who were sent packing

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

This past Sunday, Gash1, Dinky Bliss and Mvelo were on the Big Brother Mzansi chopping block. Mvelo and Dinky, unfortunately, did not secure enough votes to stay in the house and had to say their goodbyes to the remaining housemates. Viewers headed to social media to share their thoughts on the evictions.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ fans are reacting to Mvelo and Dinky Bliss being booted out of the house. Image: @bigbrothermzansi

Source: Instagram

Dinky Bliss' fans are feeling let down after their fave was kicked out of the Big Brother Mzansi house on Sunday. Dinky was joined by Mvelo, whose exit was far from surprising from viewers.

The Citizen reports that Gash1's kissing antics in the house managed to help him escaped the chopping block. The housemate was safe after viewers decided to keep him around for entertainment value.

After the live elimination show, fans headed to the Twitter streets to share their thoughts of the two housemates who were sent packing.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@SimphiweMlhani17 said:

"It looks like they are happy because DINKYBLISS and Mvelo are no longer in a house."

@UnpopularLad asked:

"How did Mvelo end up on the show vele?"

@Skizo_Mkhize wrote:

"Happy with Dinky and Mvelo leaving."

Viewers deem Gash1 a ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ fave after a steamy game of truth or dare

In week two in the Big Brother Mzansi house, Briefly News reported that the housemates were getting really comfortable with each other. The peeps got to know each other a little better in a game of Truth or Dare and the viewers were fully invested. After all of the shenanigans, Gash1 has acquired a huge following.

Last night, the Big Brother Mzansi housemates decided to play a game of truth or dare to keep themselves and viewers entertained.

A few kisses were exchanged but one that seems to be driving fans crazy was between Gash1 and Acacia. Brandon Mthombeni, aka Gash1, is topping Twitter trends as the ladies try to pick their jaws up from the floor.

Source: Briefly News