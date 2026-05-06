Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya provided more details about President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to Zimbabwe

Reports surfaced afterwards that an individual, wanted by law enforcement in South Africa, was also present at the meeting

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on the president's lack of knowledge about the individual's attendance

South Africans aren't impressed with the Presidency's claims that Cyril Ramaphosa was unaware that a person of interest was also at a meeting in Zimbabwe. Image: Armand Burger/ Omar Havana

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – President Cyril Ramaphosa did not know that he was in the presence of an individual wanted by law enforcement officials during a recent trip to Zimbabwe.

That’s according to Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, who provided more details about Ramaphosa’s working visit to Zimbabwe at the invitation of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Zimbabwean President and South Africa’s leader met on Sunday, 3 April 2026, to discuss bilateral relations and regional matters, but the presence of one individual at the meeting caused an uproar.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Zimbabwe's President, Emmerson Mnangagwa. Image: Mikhail Svetlov

Source: Getty Images

President did not know of wanted individual’s presence

Briefing the media on Wednesday, 06 May 2026, Magwenya clarified that Ramaphosa was unaware that an individual at the meeting was wanted by law enforcement in South Africa.

Reports soon surfaced after the meeting that Ramaphosa and Mnangagwa were joined by the likes of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo. Chivayo’s assets have been frozen in South Africa, and he is currently under investigation for money laundering by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks.

“President Ramaphosa had no prior knowledge of who would be present during the visit, nor was he familiar with the said individual. The President flew to Zimbabwe for a meeting with his counterpart and nothing else,” Magwenya stated.

He added that Ramaphosa supported ongoing investigations and urged law enforcement agencies to pursue the matter with no fear or hesitation.

South Africans weigh in on Magwenya’s statement

Social media users weighed in on Magwenya’s statement regarding Ramaphosa, with many sarcastically stating that the President was often unaware of things happening in the country.

Samuel Kearney said:

“He is quite unaware of many things in South Africa, but very much aware of how much cash can fit in a couch.”

Manelisi Ndwandwe added:

“He is always unaware.”

Thabang Maphamor exclaimed:

“Ramaphosa thinks we all come from Kuvukiland. He is always not aware of something, all the time. Mxm.”

Jaco Cooper agreed:

“Rama is always unaware of what is going on around him.”

Bulelwa January-Mange asked:

“Is there anything Mr Honourable President is aware of?”

Victor Banda noted:

“Like he didn't know Maumela.”

Sibusiso Kumalo stated:

“Mr unaware of everything.”

Peet Welthagen said:

“I suppose he is shocked, and a commission will be appointed to investigate.”

Rob Patron Nößner added:

“Typical Cupcake. Unaware as usual.”

Other stories about Ramaphosa denying allegations

Briefly News has reported on several stories where the president or the Presidency has come out to squash allegations.

In October 2024, the Presidency denied removing Thabo Mbeki’s name from the programme for Tito Mboweni’s State funeral.

The Presidency also denied reports in January 2025 that Ramaphosa skipped the Ghanaian presidential inauguration because of Jacob Zuma.

In October 2025, Magwenya defended a controversial video of the president standing outside of corruption-accused Hangqwani Maumela's house.

Source: Briefly News