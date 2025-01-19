The Presidency has denied reports that Cyril Ramaphosa skipped the Ghanaian presidential inauguration because of Jacob Zuma

The uMkhonto WeSizwe Party leader was invited to the inauguration and also to lunch with Archbishop Nicolas Duncan-Williams

South Africans are divided by the news, with some saying they wouldn't have blamed Ramaphosa if he didn't attend because Zuma was there

The Presidency denied reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa skipped the Ghanaian inauguration because of Jacob Zuma's presence there. Image: Ludovic Marin/ Emmanuel Croset

The South African Presidency has denied reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa skipped the Ghanaian presidential inauguration due to Jacob Zuma’s presence there.

John Dramani Mahama was officially sworn in as President of the Republic of Ghana on 7 January 2025 at a ceremony attended by 21 African heads of state.

Much was made of Ramaphosa’s absence from the event, with Times LIVE alleging that the president snubbed the event due to Zuma’s presence there.

Zuma invited to Ghanaian inauguration

The publication claimed that Ramaphosa reportedly cancelled plans after discovering that the Ghanaian government also invited Jacob Zuma. International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola represented the South African government in Ramaphosa’s place.

Zuma attended the inauguration, and the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party leader was even invited to Archbishop Nicolas Duncan-Williams's lunch at his private Villa.

Ramaphosa had good ties with the previous Ghanaian government and even went viral during a previous state visit to the country. On 6 December 2021, Ramaphosa went viral after videos surfaced of him dancing.

Presidency describes claims as lies

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that claims Ramaphosa skipped the event because of Zuma’s presence were lies.

"The president had a busy schedule that week leading up to the ANC January 8 celebrations. The initial plan was for him to travel in and out of Ghana. However, in the end, it was not feasible for him to honour the Ghanaian inauguration invitation, " he said.

"This is another lie being peddled by faceless cowards who are hell-bent on embarrassing the president. If their information is credible, they should come out and publicly own it and not be sources in the shadows," he added.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya explained why President Cyril Ramaphosa didn't the Ghanaian inauguaration. Image: Rodger Bosch

South Africans share their thoughts

Social media users weighed in on the issue, with some showing support for the president while others were team Zuma. Others pointed out that Ramaphosa would not be at Donald Trump's inauguration.

@EdgarLegoale:

“Don’t lie, guys. Ramaphosa was busy mobilising for the 8 January statement in Cape Town. It was highly impossible for him to leave the country because Mbalula deployed him to attend party activities. Stop it with the hatred for Cyril.”

@ZandySeal stated:

“That was total disrespect from the Ghanaians. There is only one sitting head of state in South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa. If the new president of Ghana is friends with a former head of state, he should have invited him to the after party, not the main event.”

@skizoland added:

”I will also not go. How dare they roll out the red carpet for someone I want six feet under.”

@Malusi15019323 said:

“Ghana did not invite him, and Trump snubbed him. He's no good.”

Marlo Olifant stated:

“He didn’t attend because he wasn’t invited.”

Rudolph Cele said:

“Good president. Don't be in the same room as that clown old man.”

Ke Mo Jele added:

“Zuma is twice the man Cyril will only dream to be.”

Induna U Madanoni Zulu said:

“The President of Ghana doesn't invite puppets. He wasn't invited.”

