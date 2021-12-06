President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo were seen dancing and having fun in a video

Ramaphosa is currently visiting West African countries to strengthen relationships between their governments and South Africa

The video of Ramaphosa dancing has stirred mixed reactions from social media users with some criticising the president for dancing without a mask

ACCRA - Social media has been abuzz following a video of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo were seen busting a few dance moves after a long day of holding talks.

Ramaphosa is currently in Ghana as part of South Africa's state visit to West African countries. Last week, Ramaphosa was in Abuja, Nigeria to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Countries such as Nigeria and Ghana continued to show support to Southern African countries after many countries in the West imposed travel bans in the wake of the Omicron variant discovery.

South Africans are not happy that President Cyril Ramaphosa was dancing in Ghana while there are problems at home. Images: GCIS/Flickr & @EWNreporter/Screenshot

During a press briefing over the weekend, Ramaphosa called for calm over the Omicron variant and emphasised that although the transmission rate of the variant is high, the number of hospitalisations is still low, according to News24.

Ramaphosa dancing in Ghana

A video posted by EWN on Twitter has a lot of social media users talking. Many noticed that Ramaphosa and Akufo-Addo seemed to have a good time after a long day of meetings.

Other social media users were angered that Ramaphosa was having fun while South Africa has a lot of problems, such as the high unemployment rate and the fourth wave.

The post:

Briefly News put together a few comments from social media users:

@sirpostman said:

"@CyrilRamaphosa is dancing while SA is at 46% unemployment rate. Crime is horrific. Women and girls are targeted daily. Covid is rapidly increasing with leaderless direction on next steps either than economic sabotage of lockdown. NPA is in disarray and NO arrest of the July instigators."

@Cinnamon_Guy_ said:

"Busy dancing while crime in SA is an all-time high, petrol price is R20/l, railway infrastructure is deteriorating at an alarming rate, millions continue to lose their livelihoods because of an irrational lockdown, BUT CYRIL IS BUSY DANCING!!"

@LungiYou said:

"Kumnandi eGhana. Cyril is enjoying his life, dancing with his peers... there is no time to dance in South Africa, it's stress after stress."

@kevan_logic said:

"He is dancing with no mask. But vaxxed kids can not go to rage?"

Nigeria supports South Africa, calls out other countries for imposing a travel ban over Omicron announcement

Briefly News previously reported that Nigeria has pledged its support to South Africa as many countries across the globe have instituted travel restrictions after South African scientists warned the world about the new Omicron variant.

A number of Western nations and some countries from the African continent, which includes Rwanda, have barred South African citizens from entering their borders.

It has since been revealed that the variant has been doing its rounds in Europe and was present in Nigeria since October, according to TimesLIVE.

