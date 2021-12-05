PTA Vaccination Team Robbed at a Taxi Rank, Were Busy Giving Peeps Their Jabs

Healthcare workers at a Soshanguve taxi rank have been robbed while trying to administer COVID-19 vaccinations

The five gunmen demanded cellphones and tablets from workers before fleeing in a Toyota Quantum

The Gauteng Health Department has since condemned the attack on healthcare workers and a case of robbery has been opened

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

As healthcare workers continue to do the most during Mzansi's fourth COVID-19 wave, South Africans are disappointed to learn that one vaccination team has been robbed in Soshanguve by some very unwanted perps.

Healthcare workers at a Soshanguve taxi rank have been robbed while trying to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, the healthcare workers were stationed at Wonder City taxi rank's vaccination pop-up site when five heavily armed men approached, demanding cellphones and tablets. The incident took place at around 9 am on Saturday and the suspects fled in a white Toyota Quantum, News 24 reports.

Sharing their thoughts on the matter, the Gauteng Health Department said the incident is especially disappointing given governments want to step up vaccinations in our communities.

"These senseless acts occurred at a time when the province is ramping up the vaccination programme by activating more vaccination sites in all the districts in order to vaccinate as many people as possible," the Department said.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It has also strongly condemned the act and a case of robbery has since been opened, eNCA reports.

"No law in SA": Clip of crooks stealing bike in broad daylight, SA wants answers

In more crime news, Briefly News previously reported that a video of four men robbing a Mpumalanga bicycle shop is making the rounds on social media. In the dramatic clip, the men can be seen working their way through the storefront locks before loading the bikes onto a nearby getaway car.

Heading online, popular Twitter user @Abramjee shared the video footage to his personal account. Not much information was given about the clip except that the incident took place in Mbombela.

Peeps found the clip super concerning and headed to the comments section to voice this uneasiness. Check out some of the comments below:

@DocUnited said:

"Let me guess. That is Team Criminal South Africa who will be cycling in the next Tour De France!!"

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"These bikes... Each is worth more Polo TSI."

@Dimakatso_SM said:

"They are worth more than 100K, they look like competition bikes."

@SabzGatsheni said:

"There is no law enforcement in this country."

@nathanudiza said:

"At what point does the alarm go off and the armed response responds?"

@StrAightMARVIN said:

"Inside job."

@Thabo25381210 said:

"These businesses need to start investing in serious security...... Crooks are leaving no stone unturned. In most cases, one of the Crooks works for the store... This cannot be a random break-in."

Source: Briefly.co.za