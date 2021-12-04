“No Law in SA”: Clip of Crooks Stealing Bike in Broad Daylight, SA Wants Answers

A video of four men robbing a Mpumalanga bicycle shop has South Africans worried

In the video, the men can be seen breaking open the shop's locks before quickly loading the bikes onto a getaway car

Peeps took to the comments section and many condemned the senseless crime

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video of four men robbing a Mpumalanga bicycle shop is making the rounds on social media. In the dramatic clip, the men can be seen working their way through the storefront locks before loading the bikes onto a nearby getaway car.

A video of four men robbing a Mpumalanga bicycle shop is making the rounds on social media. Images: @Abramjee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, popular Twitter user @Abramjee shared the video footage to his personal account. Not much information was given about the clip except that the incident took place in Mbombela.

Peeps found the clip super concerning and headed to the comments section to voice this uneasiness. Check out some of the comments below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@DocUnited said:

"Let me guess. That is Team Criminal South Africa who will be cycling in the next Tour De France!!"

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"These bikes... Each is worth more Polo TSI."

@Dimakatso_SM said:

"They are worth more than 100K, they look like competition bikes."

@SabzGatsheni said:

"There is no law enforcement in this country."

@nathanudiza said:

"At what point does the alarm go off and the armed response responds?"

@StrAightMARVIN said:

"Inside job."

@Thabo25381210 said:

"These businesses need to start investing in serious security...... Crooks are leaving no stone unturned. In most cases, one of the Crooks works for the store... This cannot be a random break-in."

Botched robbery at Durban mall, robbers accidentally shoot each other

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that four men allegedly tried to rob a shop in the Workshop mall in Durban, but in an awkward turn of events the men accidentally shot each other as they tried to leave the scene on foot.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a police spokesperson, said at 8 am on Monday 22 November 2021 the four men stormed the mall and held staff at a clothing store up at gunpoint. They stole cellphones, but their exact motive is unknown at present.

The suspects got away, but the store opened a case of business robbery at the Durban Central police station, Times Live reports.

Details of the botched robbery

Kyle van Reenen, a spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, stated that paramedics received reports of a shooting at the Workshop mall and they responded to the calls.

According to IOL, the paramedics were greeted by a large number of police officers when they arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported.

Van Reenan added that the suspects and mall security had an altercation, which may have caused the four men to shoot each other by mistake while fleeing.

Reactions to accidental shooting during robbery

@Lindani_031 asked:

"How ya'll know they didn't mean to shoot each other?"

@uBabalwa_ believes:

"Nothing works in this country! Even criminals are incompetent."

@ThembaChrisK said:

"Festive is around the corner. We will see more of these."

@SirrSiz shared:

"A Proudly South African headline."

Source: Briefly.co.za