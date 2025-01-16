President Cyril Ramaphosa attended Mozambican President Daniel Chapo's inauguration

Chapo's FRELIMO was declared the winner of the Mozambican 2024 general elections, and the declaration sparked widespread protests

South Africans accused Ramaphosa of condoning vote rigging and slammed liberation movement political parties that hold on to power

SA head of state Cyril Ramaphosa attended Daniel Chapo's swearing-in.

MOZAMBIQUE—President Cyril Ramaphosa received severe criticism from the South African public for attending Mozambican President Daniel Chapo's inauguration on 15 January 2025. Citizens accused Ramaphosa of selling the Mozambican people out.

Ramaphosa attends Chapo's inauguration

Chapo's inauguration occurred in Maputo at a swearing-in ceremony with low attendance. Chapo said he would devote his energies to promoting unity and human rights in the country. His inauguration followed months of protests that turned violent in Mozambique.

The Mozambican opposition leader Venancio Mondlane opposed the election results. Most of his supporters embarked on protests when the election results were declared in October. Scores of people lost their lives in the ensuing mayhem.

Cyril Ramaphosa is pictured with Mozambican president Daniel Chapo.

What you need to know about the Mozambican elections

The South African economy lost millions due to the protest action that erupted in Mozambique following the declaration of FRELIMO's victory

The South African government in December called on Mozambique to commit to peace talks to end the unrest

Ramaphosa sent former Minister Dr Sydney Mufamadi as his envoy on a fact-finding mission to meet former president Filipe Nyusi

SA slams Ramaphosa

Netizens, commenting on @PresidencyZA's tweet, blasted Ramaphosa for attending the inauguration. One also called liberation parties out for holding on to power stubbornly.

Eddie Mahembe said:

"These liberation movements don't seem to care about the rights, dignity and wishes of the ordinary citizens."

Henry Ngara said:

"Sellout. You do this for your own benefit. Obvious Frelimo promised you something like ZANU-PF, which gave you Zimplats where your right-hand man Sydney Mufamadi is in charge."

Bunch of energies said:

"The blood of 300 Mozambican citizens killed by authorities since October 2024 is in his hands."

Ngwato Thobejane said:

"This is a foolish move. You're endorsing vote rigging. No credible organisation has declared those elections free and fair."

Langwenya said:

"This guy protects his business interests, not for the country."

