President Cyril Ramaphosa has assigned his envoy, Dr Sydney Mufamadi, to meet with outgoing Mozambican president Filipe Nyusi

The nation erupted into violence after FRELIMO was declared the winner of its recent elections, resulting in supporters of opposition parties violently opposed

The leader of the new official opposition announced that the protests would intensify and spread to the main cities

Sydney Mufamadi is in Mozambique to meet the outgoing president amid a national protest. Images: Urs Flueeler/Pool/AFP via Getty Images and Alfredo Zuniga/AFP via Getty Images

MOZAMBIQUE — President Cyril Ramaphosa sent his envoy, Dr Sydney Mufamadi, to meet with Mozambique's outgoing president, Filipe Nyusi. The meeting comes after months of protests in the country following the announcement of FRELIMO as the winner of the elections. The SA government called for urgent talks.

Who is Sydney Mufamadi?

According to SABC News, Mufamadi arrived in Mozambique on 28 December 2025 to facilitate talks with the Mozambican government. Mufamadi is on a fact-finding mission to get the full facts and speak to other stakeholders involved in the conflict.

Mufamadi, a veteran public servant, served as the first Minister of Safety and Security after the 1994 general elections. He was appointed Minister of Local and Provincial Government after the 1999 elections. He is currently Ramaphosa's national security advisor.

What's happening in Mozambique?

In November, the country's Constitutional Council ruled that FRELIMO won 65% of the votes after the opposition disputed the initial announcement in October, which stated that FRELIMO won 70% of the elections. Protests erupted as supporters of the official opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, mostly young people, took to the streets to oppose the results.

Over 100 people died as a result of the protests, and the Lebombo Border in Mpumalanga was temporarily closed. It was reopened in late November to allow over 1000 trucks to pass through.

How is SA affected?

The unrest affected the South African economy. Earlier this month, the government revealed that it had lost R10 million daily since the protests began. Regional tourism is also expected to suffer. Trade between the two countries on the Maputo Corridor has been affected.

6000 Mozambican prisoners escape

In a related article, Briefly News reported that 6,000 prisoners escaped a maximum-security prison in Mozambique on 25 December. South Africa is on high alert as security concerns from the escape escalate.

The prisoners escaped from the Maximum Security Prison in Machava Suburb in Maputo. The prisoners reportedly overpowered the guards, took their guns and escaped with them.

