6,000 prisoners have reportedly escaped from a Maximum Security Prison in Mozambique

Civilians allegedly helped the prisoners escape as protest action continues in the country

South Africans are concerned that the prisoners will be making their way to the country

6,000 inmates escaped from a Mozambican Maximum Security Prison, and South Africans are afraid that they will be coming to the country. Image: Amilton Neves/ Emilija Manevska

Source: Getty Images

MOZAMBIQUE – South Africans are on high alert after reports that 6,000 prisoners escaped as tensions continue to rise in Mozambique.

The country is in the middle of mass protests following the announcement of the recent election results.

The ruling party, Frelimo, were declared the winner, but violent protests across the country greeted the announcement.

6,000 prisoners escape Maximum Security Prison

SABC News reports that 6,000 prisoners have escaped the Maximum Security Prison in Machava Suburb, Maputo.

Other social media posts indicate that the number is only 2,500.

The prisoners managed to overpower guards and escaped with a number of AK47 rifles on Christmas Day.

It’s also been reported that civilians assisted the prisoners in making their escapes.

South Africans concerned about their safety

Social media users are not only worried that so many dangerous prisoners are out on the streets but also about where they could go next.

Many South Africans are under the impression that they will enter the country and commit crimes here.

@johny_theblessd said:

“Cry with me, my beloved South Africans. Our crime is about to double up.”

@SandileKaMsibi added:

“We are so screwed, South Africa 🇿🇦 👀. X 6000.”

@ImmaculateBreed stated:

“They are on their way to SA😭.”

@nashmenemene said:

“The sad reality is some of them are already on their way to South Africa.”

@Aphane_Tlou added:

“Oh darn. They are heading to SA, were so screwed 🇿🇦.”

@Ngizokuqondisa said:

“They're all headed to South Africa. Patrol officers will make a lot of money with bribes these coming few days.”

@sivu_vivi stated:

“And they are all en route to SA to start a new life, a new criminal life.”

@Mumeyaki said:

“Yoh. Our poor South African people😢theen routenroute as we read here😔.”

SA government calls for calm

Briefly News reported that the South African government spoke up about the violent protests in Mozambique.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation expressed concern about the disruptive protests.

The department called for calm in the country and urged the Mozambican government to commit to dialogue.

