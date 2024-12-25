A truck travelling on the N1 freeway toward the Free State caught alight after a multi-vehicle collision

The truck was transporting explosives, which made rescue operations a lot more difficult

South Africans are questioning why the truck was transporting explosives on Christmas Day

South Africans are questioning why explosives were being transported on Christmas Day after a truck caught fire on the N1 freeway. Image: SA Trucker (Facebook)/ Zysman

Source: Facebook

GAUTENG – Christmas almost took a tragic turn on the N1 freeway when a truck carrying explosives caught fire.

The N1 caught alight after it was involved in a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on the N1 freeway towards the Free State in the afternoon of 25 December.

Road closed due to potential explosion

Officials at the scene were forced to close the road due to the threat of the truck exploding.

Traffic also had to be diverted so motorists could safely reach their respective destinations.

Emergency services, including fire services, were at the scene, but they were unable to get too close to the truck.

While there were no serious injuries or fatalities, three people did sustain minor injuries.

South Africans left with questions

While some social media users expressed concern for the driver of the truck, others asked if it was legal for people to transport explosives.

Sithole Jobe asked:

“Is the driver okay😥?”

Nisha Rammungal said:

“Mmmm, carrying explosives on Christmas day.”

Mclloyd OG Selepe stated:

“Most probably organised crime. Sell the load to the black market and burn one pallet to make it look convincing.”

Catheleen Oosthuizen said:

“Just wishing there are no fatalities and hope that the fire can be extinguished.”

Danny Coetzee explained:

“The reality is that you need a transport permit issued by the inspector of explosives from SAPS. The transport vehicle will be registered with the explosives inspector. I am a consumer of explosives and know the law regarding transportation. You can't just go and buy explosives. There are rules and regulations that need to be followed.”

Lebesa Neuza Lebesa said:

“Explosives😳 where were they heading?”

Charmaine Whyte added:

“Explosives transported on our roads. I pray whoever is responsible is held liable.”

Irene De Villiers asked:

“Why is the truck travelling on Christmas day?”

Lothar Reeh questioned:

“Explosives without escorts on Christmas?”

Andre Grobler said:

“Explosives in transport on Christmas Day? Sounds dodgy🤔 Hope all others involved are okay🙏.”

Source: Briefly News