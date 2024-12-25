Global site navigation

“Don’t Cheat in Cape Town”: SA Floored by How Capetonians Deal With Cheaters
People

“Don’t Cheat in Cape Town”: SA Floored by How Capetonians Deal With Cheaters

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A gent had to move on with life after he was caught cheating on his partner and reaped what he sewed 
  • People from Cape Town recall seeing a pimped car in certain parts of the city and were floored after being made aware of the situation 
  • Social media users shared their thoughts in over 300 comments on the now-viral TikTok video

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A gent posted a warning video that reached over 205K people about the consequences of cheating in Cape Town.

Gent drives with vandalised car by ex
SA was floored by how Capetonians deal with cheaters. Image: @MadsPerch
Source: Getty Images

Mzansi was dusted after they watched the clip, and some backed up his claims by sharing true stories.

SA floored by how Capetonians deal with cheaters

People from Cape Town had been spotting a weirdly pimped car driving around the city. Some thought they were part of a reality show, while others went about their day.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Rile Van Niekerk was baffled when he saw a gent’s car vandalised by an ex who felt betrayed in their relationship:

Read also

“Are we as women that bad": SA floored by lady flirting with dad at restaurant

“Don’t cheat in Cape Town, guys.”

The ex-lover spray-painted the alleged cheater’s car but did not entirely win because the guy proudly drove his motor around with all the nasty messages on his vehicle.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to alleged cheater galavanting the streets 

Social media users proved Capetonians to be no-nonsense people when it comes to relationships by commenting:

@Birdienumnum5 shared:

“We saw this car in Brackenfell! He drove around in it with a balaclava on.”

@Shukrie wrote:

“Some people must learn the hard way not to cheat, but whoever did this might have made this guy snap because we don’t know what he went through to get this car, and for her sake, I hope his reaction doesn't mess up his life up.”

@M😊ckNgJ warned South Africans:

“Don't cheat on a Cape Coloured female, and that's no joke.”

@Lucian laughed:

“For once, it’s not a Polo.”

Read also

"You just blew his cover": SA reacts to dad's pimped Mercedes with multiple cameras

@sizwemalifethe pointed out:

“That will actually attract more women.”

@CARFEVER shared:

“Some people are doing this on purpose to get attention.”

@MIELIE PICKING POES wrote:

“The audacity to still drive around the car.”

3 More cheating-related stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Hot: