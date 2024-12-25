A gent had to move on with life after he was caught cheating on his partner and reaped what he sewed

People from Cape Town recall seeing a pimped car in certain parts of the city and were floored after being made aware of the situation

Social media users shared their thoughts in over 300 comments on the now-viral TikTok video

A gent posted a warning video that reached over 205K people about the consequences of cheating in Cape Town.

SA was floored by how Capetonians deal with cheaters. Image: @MadsPerch

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi was dusted after they watched the clip, and some backed up his claims by sharing true stories.

SA floored by how Capetonians deal with cheaters

People from Cape Town had been spotting a weirdly pimped car driving around the city. Some thought they were part of a reality show, while others went about their day.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Rile Van Niekerk was baffled when he saw a gent’s car vandalised by an ex who felt betrayed in their relationship:

“Don’t cheat in Cape Town, guys.”

The ex-lover spray-painted the alleged cheater’s car but did not entirely win because the guy proudly drove his motor around with all the nasty messages on his vehicle.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to alleged cheater galavanting the streets

Social media users proved Capetonians to be no-nonsense people when it comes to relationships by commenting:

@Birdienumnum5 shared:

“We saw this car in Brackenfell! He drove around in it with a balaclava on.”

@Shukrie wrote:

“Some people must learn the hard way not to cheat, but whoever did this might have made this guy snap because we don’t know what he went through to get this car, and for her sake, I hope his reaction doesn't mess up his life up.”

@M😊ckNgJ warned South Africans:

“Don't cheat on a Cape Coloured female, and that's no joke.”

@Lucian laughed:

“For once, it’s not a Polo.”

@sizwemalifethe pointed out:

“That will actually attract more women.”

@CARFEVER shared:

“Some people are doing this on purpose to get attention.”

@MIELIE PICKING POES wrote:

“The audacity to still drive around the car.”

3 More cheating-related stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News