A truck's burst wheel was the cause of a head-on collision between two lorries on Friday

The drivers of the two trucks died; the accident took place on the morning of 19 July at 11:05 am, according to the source

The trucks burst into flames after the impact, 30 km from Ventersdorp, on the road from Randfontein.

Jullie Lottering was on the scene of the accident, driving behind one of the trucks involved in the head-on collision.

Image captured by a trucker at the scene of the truck collision on Ventersdorp Road. Image: @truckers-daily-challenges/ LinkedIn

Julie Lottering told the Potchefstroom Herald what she saw on the day of the fatal accident.

"We were on our way to Krugersdorp and drove behind one of the trucks. A truck came from the front from Krugersdorp's side. The truck's wheels burst and the two trucks crashed into each other."

"We drove about 80 to 90 km per hour behind the truck. This is a tragic accident that was no one's fault."

Lottering and her husband stopped at the scene of the accident and called a friend, who called the emergency services.

Truckers point-of-view

Truckers' Daily Challenges is a LinkedIn profile that records accidents they encounter while driving.

"Fiery truck accident about 30km to Ventersdorp from Randfontein two days ago."

"Sorry for all the trauma and loss of goods" - SA trucker

Facebook users' responses to the fatal accident

@YeyeMofokeng

Ever since i was born i have never seen such a painful accident. Guys, it was like i was watching a movie. I still cant believe what I saw😭😭😭😭😭💔💔

@CorneliusMothibi

The driver who was trapped inside of the truck lost his life, in that burning fire. He is from lichtenburg💔💔💔😭😭😭Mr khabela

@khudugajohannes.ntsie.5

The driver who was trapped inside the cab, is my nephew. It's so sad.

@alex.gush.3

"There was another truck on fire, Thursday morning, between Vredefort and Parys."

