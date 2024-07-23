South Africa's trains are not known to be the best and the fact that a Gautrain was stuck mid-trip is not helping

A woman captured a moment when they had to be taken out of a train that had issues and put on another one

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their disappointment and sharing similar experiences

Passengers were transferred from a Gautrain to another train due to mechanical issues. Images: @Bloomberg, @M_D_A

A woman shared how she and the other passengers were rescued from a Gatrain that had problems.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @motheomojaii, a Gautrain can be seen stuck in the middle of a railway. People are being assisted by police officers to board to another gautrain since the one they were in had problems.

It is not clear what the problem was with the train. But thankfully, alternatives were made and people reached their destinations. The TikTokker was surprised by this. She even said that she had never entered Gautrain from the front door until that day.

Gautrain stucks mid-trip

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens expressed disappointment in the country's train system

The video raked over 300k views, with many online users expressing their opinions and sharing similar experiences.

@BigPhil_Siba wrote:

"It happened re ya venda the other day."

@HER🧚 expressed:

"Gautrain has been having so many issues lately. I hope it’s not a maintenance issue."

@Nhlamu shared:

"Yho this happened to us last month also between Marlboro and gautrain😩😩 thank God it was in the afternoon cause I would’ve freaked out if it was dark outside."

@Miss_Gee_Angel🤗 commented:

"Lol, at least this didn't happen in the tunnel."

@Khanyisile.Marilyn was not happy:

"This is so disappointing 😭."

@Tatito Cuban was in disbelief:

"Yoh!"

