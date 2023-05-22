A South African woman has taken the internet by storm after uploading a video of herself at a railway track in hopes of meeting a train specialist

The lady shared the payslip from this occupation which says it pays a whopping 147K, but peeps were not convinced

Her amusing escapade has left netizens in stitches and wondering where her train of thought will lead her next

After discovering what one can earn as a train specialist, an adventurous lady embarked on a unique quest to find a loving soulmate to find her train on the railway tracks.

Woman's hilarious quest to find the elusive 147K-monthly train specialist

TikTok user @lifereset_za has been trending after she posted a video explaining her intention to cross paths with the elusive train specialist earning 147K a month. With comedic timing, she humorously expresses her fascination and desire to connect with someone with such a unique and high-paying profession.

Netizens clear the confusion over train specialist salaries

The post quickly gained traction on social media, with viewers correcting her, saying this was the annual salary. According to Glassdoor, a Transnet train control officer, monthly pay is 31K. While Indeed says an employee at the state-owned enterprise earns at least 30K a month. Meanwhile, Payscale reports that a Transnet Freight Rail Employee could earn up to 37K monthly. The only conclusion is this payslip in the video is either fabricated or the owner if the payslip is quite seasoned in this field.

South African woman's viral railway video sparks amusement and curiosity.

The woman's railway adventure pursuing the elusive train specialist has piqued peeps' interest. The comment section was flooded with employees employed and people wanting to work in the railway:

@Vho-Vele commented:

"Ah, mina, I will send my Powerball payslip and close this challenge one day."

@Scorpio_Queen said:

"You won’t find it there, sweety. We’re situated in the main Transnet buildings across the country."

@Itu commented:

"Try us procurement specialist people."

@Lebza 6177 said:

"I don't understand. Is this monthly or annually? I need to know asap so I can run there too."

@Tumi Pelo commented:

"The pay is on the paper's right, not there."

@Roman said:

"Annual pay, darling. You will own a Fiat Uno."

@Certifiedkulid commented:

"Government take tax like they work those long hours with you."

@mathanzima_mamqadi said:

"This is shocking to me as a technician in A CTC environment. We earn way less than these guys."

@Thabo commented:

"This is fake. We don't earn this much."

Mzansi reflects on R65k salary of safety officer: “Experience and qualifications equals money”

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a TikTok user who shared the payslip of a Safety Officer who earns R65k, and people were wowed.

The TikTok user reminded people that this salary depends on many things, like experience, education and industry.

Fellow safety officers confirmed the salary to be a true reflection, while some claimed it looked too good to be true.

