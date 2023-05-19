A woman has been trending on social media after she posted about her journey of finding true love on a dating app

The whirlwind romance started off with chatting, meeting each other and then moving to the big step of getting married

Netizens flooded the comment section, with many of them congratulating the young couple on their nuptials

Benithe Mia finds her forever on a dating app and shared her story about her whirlwind romance. Images: @benithemia/TikTok.

In a tale that seems straight out of a romance movie, a woman's journey on a dating app took an unexpected turn when she met a man who stole her heart.

Woman finds whirlwind romance on a dating app

Benithe Mia posted a video of her romance with her husband. The newlyweds shared the video of their journey to the altar. The young woman was gifted with her dream car just two weeks after meeting her forever. Their whirlwind romance quickly became a lifelong commitment, as they recently exchanged vows in a fairytale wedding. It all began with a swipe and a virtual connection that felt like fate. Despite the haters, the couple chose to get married.

Young woman encourages people to live life on their terms

The couple's unique journey serves as a reminder that love can bloom in unexpected ways, even in the digital age. People worldwide rushed to the comment section congratulating the couple and hoping they would one day find their happily ever after.

Peeps made sure they shared their views:

@AishaMwende said:

"We have been married for four years, and he never bought sugar... I am quitting; I deserve better."

@QUIN_DEE commented:

"I love that she said her wedding was full of haters but couldn’t do anything."

@HilmaGoses said:

"When it is your time, even your enemies or demons will clap for you."

@UG..finest commented:

"Congratulations. I don’t know you, but this is cute."

@EpicQueen said:

"Block them off. You even had them come. I didn’t invite them; they only saw pictures and videos, came to say rubbish got blocked, we move."

@Antorut commented:

"Sometimes people need to stop being jealous of others so their blessings will come to them."

@Precious Hills193 said:

"Am I the only one who wants the name of the dating app?"

